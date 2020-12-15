Sundance-Bound Belgian Film ‘Mother Schmuckers’ Acquired by Best Friend Forever (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired “Mother Schmuckers,” which will world premiere at Sundance. The film marks the feature debut of Lenny and Harpo Guit, and is the first Belgian movie set to play in Sundance’s midnight section.

Set in contemporary Brussels, the film tells the story of two brothers in their twenties, supremely stupid and never bored. When they lose their mother’s beloved dog, they have 24 hours to find it — or she will kick them out. The film’s cast features French star Mathieu Amalric (“The French Dispatch,” “Sink or Swim”), along with a string of newcomers such as Maxi Delmelle, Harpo Guit and Claire Bodson (“Young Ahmed”).

“We hadn’t laughed that much since ages. The film’s creativity is so refreshing; it’s full of ideas and boasts obvious cult potential,” said Martin Gondre and Charles Bin, Best Friend Forever’s co-founders. “It reminded us of John Waters in a way, it’s just as if ‘Les Valseuses’ and ‘Jackass’ had a weird baby. It’s fun, societal and moving at the same time. We are proud to be part of the adventure with our first Belgian film.”

“Mother Schmuckers” is produced by David Borgeaud at Roue Libre Production and is part of a new Belgian scheme called “Productions Légères,” which aims to support low-budget productions. The film is co-produced by Proximus and is supported by Centre du Cinéma et de l’Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, as well as the tax shelter of the Belgian government, Loterie Nationale, Elisa Firouzfar and Clubb Guitos.

Launched in Cannes 2019, Best Friend Forever is also repping Kamir Aïnouz’s “Honey Cigar,” the opening movie of Venice Days, and the sidebar’s closing film “Saint-Narcisse” by Bruce LaBruce. Other films on Best Friend Forever’s roster include Ayten Amin’s “Souad” which was part of Cannes 2020’s Official Selection, as well as “Atlantis,” which won Venice’s Horizons section and is Ukraine’s Oscar contender. “Atlantis” is expected to be released by Grasshopper Films in the U.S. in January.

Best Friend Forever is a sister company of Paris-based Indie Sales. Gondre and Bin are running the company alongside Indie Sales’ co-founder Nicolas Eschbach.