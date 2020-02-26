Mohammad Rasoulof’s Berlinale Competition Film ‘There is No Evil’ Lures European Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

Mohammad Rasoulof’s “There is No Evil,” which is having its world premiere at the Berlinale on Feb. 28, has been sold by Films Boutique to major distributors across Europe.

The sixth feature from Rasoulof, the critically-acclaimed Iranian auteur who’s facing censorship challenges back home, “There is No Evil” made a big impression on buyers and sparked bidding wars in several territories, said Jean-Christophe Simon, Films Boutique’s founder.

“There is No Evil” was bought for U.K. (New Wave), France (Pyramide distribution), Spain (Bteam), Italy (Satine Films), Switzerland (Trigon), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes), Greece (Ama Films), Poland (Aurora), Turkey (Filmarti),

Hungary (Cirko) and Ex Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom). Simon said the Berlin-based company has received strong interests from buyers in North America, German-speaking territories, Scandinavia and Middle East.

“There is No Evil,” produced by Cosmopol Film, Europe Media Nest and Filminiran, charts the ordeal of four men who are put in front of an unthinkable but simple choice. Whatever they decide, it will directly or indirectly corrode themselves, their relationships and their entire lives.

Rasoulof, who will not be able to attend Berlin due to the fact that he’s been banned from traveling by the Iranian authorities, said he wanted the film to tell stories that ponder on whether as “responsible citizens, we have a choice when enforcing the inhumane orders of despots.

“As human beings, to what extent are we to be held responsible for our fulfillment of those orders? Confronted by this machine of autocracy, when it comes to human emotions, where does the duality of love and moral responsibility leaves us?,” said Rasoulof.

Rasoulof has earned worldwide acclaim for his politically-engaged and thought-provoking films, notably “Goodbye,” “Manuscripts Don’t Burn” and “Man Of Integrity” which scooped prizes at Cannes’s Un Certain Regard in 2011, 2013 and 2017, respectively.