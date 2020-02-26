×

Mohammad Rasoulof’s Berlinale Competition Film ‘There is No Evil’ Lures European Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
There is No Evil
CREDIT: Courtesy of Berlin Film Festival

Mohammad Rasoulof’s “There is No Evil,” which is having its world premiere at the Berlinale on Feb. 28, has been sold by Films Boutique to major distributors across Europe.

The sixth feature from Rasoulof, the critically-acclaimed Iranian auteur who’s facing censorship challenges back home, “There is No Evil” made a big impression on buyers and sparked bidding wars in several territories, said Jean-Christophe Simon, Films Boutique’s founder.

“There is No Evil” was bought for U.K. (New Wave), France (Pyramide distribution), Spain (Bteam), Italy (Satine Films), Switzerland (Trigon), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes), Greece (Ama Films), Poland (Aurora), Turkey (Filmarti),
Hungary (Cirko) and Ex Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom). Simon said the Berlin-based company has received strong interests from buyers in North America, German-speaking territories, Scandinavia and Middle East.

“There is No Evil,” produced by Cosmopol Film, Europe Media Nest and Filminiran, charts the ordeal of four men who are put in front of an unthinkable but simple choice. Whatever they decide, it will directly or indirectly corrode themselves, their relationships and their entire lives.

Rasoulof, who will not be able to attend Berlin due to the fact that he’s been banned from traveling by the Iranian authorities, said he wanted the film to tell stories that ponder on whether as “responsible citizens, we have a choice when enforcing the inhumane orders of despots.

Popular on Variety

“As human beings, to what extent are we to be held responsible for our fulfillment of those orders? Confronted by this machine of autocracy, when it comes to human emotions, where does the duality of love and moral responsibility leaves us?,” said Rasoulof.

Rasoulof has earned worldwide acclaim for his politically-engaged and thought-provoking films, notably “Goodbye,” “Manuscripts Don’t Burn” and “Man Of Integrity” which scooped prizes at Cannes’s Un Certain Regard in 2011, 2013 and 2017, respectively.

More Film

  • Bob Iger and Bob Chapek Disney

    How Disney Veteran Bob Chapek Emerged From Dark-Horse Status to Take CEO Job

    When the final act came in the corporate succession drama that has captivated Hollywood for years, it turned out that Bob Chapek was the logical candidate who was hiding in plain sight the whole time. The news that Chapek would succeed Bob Iger as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. hit the entertainment industry like [...]

  • Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett on Harvey Weinstein: Industry Must 'Move Forward Without Repetition'

    Cate Blanchett has said that on the back of Harvey Weinstein’s conviction, the industry must move forward and ensure a new culture is established, particularly when it comes to parity. “I think it’s about moving forward, and moving forward without repetition and with genuine progress,” Blanchett told Variety at the Berlinale Series Market on Wednesday, where [...]

  • Running on Empty

    Berlin: Lisa Weber on Empathy and Courage in Her Panorama Doc 'Running on Empty'

    Nineteen-year-old Claudia lives with her mother, brother and four-year-old son in a public housing complex in Vienna, with no job, no prospects on the horizon, and the present slipping by in a series of uneventful days. But in “Running on Empty,” which premiered Feb. 25 in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival, director Lisa [...]

  • Evgenia Markova

    Berlin: New Roskino CEO Evgenia Markova Moves to Boost Russian Film Biz

    With relations between Russia and the U.S. growing frostier amid renewed allegations of election interference by Moscow ahead of the 2020 presidential polls, the new head of Russian movie support agency Roskino is banking on a thaw, as the country unveils a host of measures to lure foreign productions and boost the growing Russian film [...]

  • Rob Schneider'The Week Of' film premiere,

    Rob Schneider To Star in and Direct Spanish-Language Comedy ‘Amor es Amor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BERLIN — Teaming two of the most energetic players on the new Spanish-language content scene, El Estudio and Infinity Hill are teaming to produce “Amor es Amor,” Rob Schneider’s Spanish-language movie debut as both an actor and director. A comedy, “Amor es Amor” turns on Enrique Juarez, an up-and-coming Mexican telenovela actor on the verge [...]

  • Pari

    Berlin: Siamak Etemadi on Finding His Path in Panorama Player 'Pari'

    Stunned to discover that her son has vanished while studying abroad in Athens, an Iranian woman sets off on a desperate search across the Greek capital to find him. Navigating a foreign and forbidding landscape, she’s forced to also travel deep within herself, uncovering buried truths and offering a chance for her own reinvention. “Pari” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad