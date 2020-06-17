Mohammad Rasoulof’s ‘There Is No Evil’ Set To Travel Worldwide (EXLCUSIVE)

Films Boutique has sold Mohammad Rasoulof’s Berlinale Golden Bear winning “There Is No Evil” nearly worldwide in the run-up to the movie’s screening at Cannes’ virtual Marché du Film.

Acquired by Kino Lorber in the U.S. and Pyramide in France following its world premiere at Berlin, “There Is No Evil” charts the ordeal of four men who are put in front of an unthinkable but simple choice that, whatever they decide, will directly or indirectly affect themselves, their relationships and their entire lives.

The Berlin-based sales company has now sold “There Is No Evil” in Australia (Madman), in Austria (Stadtkino), Baltics (Kino Pavasaris), in Benelux (September Films), in Bulgaria (Beta Film), in Canada (Acéphale), in China (Time-In-Portrait), in Russia and the CIS (Kinofon), in Czech Republic and Slovakia (Film Europe), in Denmark (Camera Film), in Germany (Grand Film), in Hong Kong (Edko), in Latin America (Impacto), in the MENA region (Front Row), in Norway (Arthaus), in Poland (Aurora), in Portugal (Leopardo), in Sweden (Folkets Bio) and in Taiwan (Light Year Images).

“There is No Evil” was previously picked up for U.K. (New Wave), Spain (Bteam), Italy (Satine Films), Switzerland (Trigon), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes), Greece (Ama Films), Poland (Aurora), Turkey (Filmarti), Hungary (Cirko) and ex-Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom). The film was produced by Cosmopol Film, Europe Media Nest and Filminiran.

Rasoulof, who did not attend the film’s premiere in Berlin due to a travel ban imposed on him by Iranian authorities, is known for his politically engaged and thought-provoking films, notably “Goodbye,” “Manuscripts Don’t Burn” and “Man Of Integrity” which scooped prizes at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2011, 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Besides “There Is No Evil,” Films Boutique’s slate includes Dani Rosenberg’s feature debut “The Death of Cinema and My Father Too” which is part of Cannes’s Official Selection; as well as “Charlatan,” Agnieszka Holland’s biopic about Czech healer Jan Mikolasek; and “Last and First Men,” the dystopian documentary film by late Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson which is narrated by Tilda Swinton.

The outfit’s lineup also includes Ray Yeung’s Berlinale Panorama title “Suk Suk,” a love story between two elderly gay men in Hong Kong, and David Färdmar’s Swedish romance “Are We Lost Forever.” Also on Films Boutique’s roster are Tanel Toom’s historical drama “Truth and Justice,” the Estonian B.O. hit, and Raymund Ribay Gutierrez’s crime-drama “Verdict,” winner of the Venice Orizzonti Special Jury Prize.