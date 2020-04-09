MK2’s Managing Director Juliette Schrameck Steps Down

Juliette Schrameck, the managing director of French film group MK2 (“Portrait of a Young Lady on Fire”), has stepped down.

During Schrameck’s decade-long tenure, MK2 had five movies playing in competition at the Cannes Film Festival two years in a row, in 2018 and 2019. Last year’s competition titles included Mati Diop’s Grand Prize winner “Atlantics,” and Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Young Lady on Fire” which picked up Cannes’ best screenplay award and a Golden Globe nomination. Schrameck was also highly involved in the development and co-production of many prestige projects, notably Pawel Pawlikowski ‘s Oscar-nominated “Cold War.”

Before being appointed managing director by MK2’s co-CEO Nathanael Karmitz in January 2015, Schrameck spearheaded international sales and acquisitions for the company for five years.

Schrameck announced her departure from the company on Thursday and said her new career chapter will soon begin. “I didn’t think the period would be so singular to tell you that I have decided to make a new start and initiate a professional project that will debut in a few months,” said Schrameck in an email.

“I have lived thanks to you some marvellous and intense years of sharing among cinephiles and permanent discoveries of new distribution grounds,” said Schrameck, who also paid tribute to her “competent, passionate and dynamic” team at MK2 Films, as well as to the company’s founder Marin, and co-CEO’s Nathanaël et Elisha Karmitz for their “(knowledge) transmission, trust and unfailing support.”

Going forward, Fionnuala Jamison will continue heading international sales and French distribution;

Olivier Barbier will keep handling acquisitions; and Camille Dupeuble will be in charge of sales to French-speaking platforms. The company’s current slate include Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” and Alex Helfrecht’s hybrid feature “A Winter’s Journey,” adapted from Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise.”