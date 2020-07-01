MK2 Films’ Former Boss Juliette Schrameck Joins Agat Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Juliette Schrameck, the former managing director of MK2 Films (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), will be joining the well-established French production company Agat Films starting Sept. 1.

Schrameck, who stepped down from MK2 Films in April after a 10-year tenure, will be partner and producer at Agat Films.

While at MK2 Films, Schrameck co-produced many prestige projects from renowned auteurs, notably Pawel Pawlikowski ‘s Oscar-nominated “Cold War,” as well as films by Jia Zhang Ke and Joachim Trier. During Schrameck’s run, the company also had five films in competition at Cannes two years in a row in 2018 and 2019, including Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Mati Diop’s “Atlantics.”

At Agat Films, Schrameck will be aiming to tap into her deep knowledge of world cinema, relationships with auteurs and knowledge of the international market to give Agat Films a more global footprint. She will be producing both foreign and French films.

Based in Paris, Agat Films is a cooperatively-owned and democratically-run production company bringing together producers and filmmakers, including Robert Guédiguian, Nicolas Blanc, Marc Bordure, David Coujard, Muriel Meynard and Patrick Sobelman. The company, which was founded in the 1980’s, is one of France’s most respected production companies with credits spanning director-driven films and documentaries, series, short formats and virtual experience works.

Schrameck said transitioning into production was a natural step as she began her career in exhibition, then worked in distribution before leaping into international co-production.

The executive said she felt in sync with Agat’s mandate and core values because she believes in “developing long-term collaborations with auteurs, as well as exchanging thoughts and ideas…These are precisely the foundations that this unique collective was built on more than 30 years ago,” said Schrameck.

“The productions of Agat are wide-ranging in their spirit but they share the same progressive and humanistic values,” said Schrameck, who also praised the company for its “unique collective approach to production that’s rooted in solidarity.”