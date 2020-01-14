‘Minamata,’ With Johnny Depp, Hillary Clinton Docu Series ‘Hillary’ Selected for Berlin

“Minamata,” starring Johnny Depp, Nanette Burstein’s documentary series about Hillary Clinton, “Hillary,” and Agnieszka Holland’s “Charlatan” have been selected to play in Berlinale Special section at the Berlin Film Festival, the event said Tuesday.

Also selected in the section are two documentary features, Jóhann Jóhannsson’s “Last and First Men,” narrated by Tilda Swinton, and Jia Zhang-ke’s “Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue.”

These five titles join Matteo Garrone “Pinocchio” in Berlinale Special, whose selection was announced last month.

More to follow.