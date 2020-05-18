Michel Piccoli, French ‘Contempt’ Actor, Dies at 94

Michel Piccoli, the French screen star known for roles in Luis Buñuel’s “Belle de jour” and Jean-Luc Godard’s “Contempt,” has died. He was 94.

The actor’s family confirmed his death last week to AFP and Le Figaro on Monday.

Piccoli’s vast filmography, which spanned more than 200 films from 1949 to as recently as 2015, included a number of Buñuel’s films, including “Belle de jour,” “The Milky Way” and “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie.”

He also garnered acclaim for Godard’s “Contempt” (also known as “Le Mépris”), Jacques Rivette’s “La Belle Noiseuse,” Louis Malle’s “Milou in May,” Richard Dembo’s “Dangerous Moves” and Peter Del Monte’s “Traveling Companion.”

Most recently, Piccoli starred in Leos Carax’s “Holy Motors” (2012) and Nanni Moretti’s “We Have a Pope” (2011), for which he won the David di Donatello prize for Best Actor. He also provided the narration for Bertrand Mandico’s short film “Our Lady of Hormones” in 2015.

Piccoli picked up a Best Actor prize in Cannes in 1980 for Marco Bellochio’s “A Leap in the Dark.” He also won the 1982 Silver Bear prize for Best Actor in Berlin for Pierre Granier-Deferre’s “Strange Affair.”

Outside of film, Piccoli also starred in a number of plays and directed three films, including short “Train de Nuit,” and features “Alors voilà,” “The Black Beach” and “C’est pas tout à fait la vie dont j’avais rêvé.”

The actor was married three times, most recently to actor Ludivine Clerc.