MGM Inks Two-Year First-Look Deal With Top Israeli Banner Tadmor Entertainment

MGM has struck an exclusive two-year first-look TV deal with Gideon Tadmor’s leading Israeli production company Tadmor Entertainment.

Under the new pact, MGM/UA Television and MGM International TV will work closely with Tadmor Entertainment CEO Emilio Schenker to develop and co-produce original scripted series across a variety of genres.

An Israeli home for auteur-driven projects in film and TV, Tadmor Entertainment has notably produced “Only,” the 2019 sci-fi film directed by Takashi Doscher and starring Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr.; Becca Gleason’s SXSW debut “Summer ‘03” starring Joey King; “Joseph Cedar’s Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” starring Richard Gere; and the 2016 Sundance Lab drama-comedy “Swiss Army Man” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano.

“Tadmor Entertainment shares our vision of putting the creative first to produce the highest quality storytelling that will captivate audiences around the world,” said Mark Burnett, MGM’s Worldwide Television chairman.

“This partnership with Gideon, Emilio and their impressive team will allow us to tap into an entirely new pool of established and emerging creative talent from Israel, and we look forward exploring the immense opportunities that lie ahead for us to collaborate on global projects together,” said Burnett.

Tadmor Entertainment CEO Emilio Schenker said it “is exciting to know that MGM shares and believes in my vision of building an Israeli successful developer, financier and producer of amazing stories only Israeli writers can create.”

Schenker said this deal with MGM marks Tadmor Entertainment’s “first cornerstone in building out (its) international footprint.”

Tadmor said that “MGM, one of the most prominent players in the global entertainment market, shares (Tadmor Entertainment’s) belief in the strength of Israeli creators and ideas to the international film, television, and new media markets.”

MGM’s multiple Emmy-winning slate of global series includes “Fargo” for FX),”Vikings” for HISTORY, “The Handmaid’s Tale” for Hulu, “Get Shorty” for EPIX, “Condor” for AT&T Audience Network; “Vikings: Valhalla” for Netflix and “Clarice” for CBS. Through its Spanish-language joint venture with Gato Grande Productions, MGM also produces “Luis Miguel: The Series” for Netflix.

The deal was negotiated by MGM’s president of television operations, Brian Edwards and Jerry Longarzo, partner at Klevan Longarzo Vance Blumensaadt LLC for Tadmor Entertainment.