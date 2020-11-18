Mexico’s Salon De Belleza Picks Up Galician Riff on Grief, ‘Red Moon Tide’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexican distributor Salón De Belleza has picked up Lois Patiño’s second feature, “Red Moon Tide” (“Lúa Vermella”), from the film’s Italy-based sales agent, Lights On.

Lights On’s Flavio Armone said that the company is also in talks with distributors in France, Germany and Colombia for theatrical rights and Mubi for SVOD.

Felipe Lage, the film’s executive producer and the cofounder of new Galician cinema champion Zeitun Films added that he hoped that the Mexican deal would be the first of many.

“Lights On is a young sales agency with which we already collaborated on a short film. As they were planning to move ahead into feature film sales, it was only natural that we worked together again,” he said.

“Needless to say this year has been very complicated, but with Lights On we feel we are in good hands. A distribution deal was secure for México – with more to follow,” Lage added.

The film is a co-production between Zeitun and another native Galician outfit, Amanita, the pairing that also produced the young director’s debut feature “Costa Da Morte” which won Patiño the emerging director prize at the 2013 Locarno Festival.

Patiño’s second feature also focuses on Galicia’s Costa da Morte, famous for its many shipwrecks, and explores a fishing village’s uneasy relationship with the sea, which its inhabitants are convinced has become cursed.

Red Moon Tide

Blending documentary with local mythology, the director wrote the script following interviews with several villagers. “Here, the dead don’t leave: they stay with us,” they told him. As well as writing the script, the director also takes cinematography credits.

The film opens as a local hero and diver named Rubio (played by local diver Rubio de Camelle) appears to have drowned after recovering many bodies from the sea himself.

A ghostly riff on grief, the film portrays the villagers, played largely by non-professional actors, as static beings, their voices heard mainly as an interior monologue voice over.

As they mourn their missing friend they talk of ghosts, witches and mythical sea creatures – which gradually take form as the film progresses – against the backdrop of a predatory Atlantic Ocean, flooded plains and drying reservoirs.

Juan Carlos Blancas’ eerie sound design also adds a sense of foreboding.

Patiño is currently working on two more projects – a Tokyo-based short, “Sower”, which he will also produce; and “Samsara” – a feature set in Laos and Tanzania which Señor y Señora’s Leire Apellaniz will produce.