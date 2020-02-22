Mexico’s Piano Expands to Germany, Colombia, Moves Into TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexico’s Piano, which is the producer of Abel Ferrara’s “Siberia” and upcoming films from Leos Carax, Mia Hansen-Love and Apichatpong Weerasethakul, is expanding into Germany and Colombia, incorporating Diana Bustamante and Ingmar Trost as producer partners.

Julio Chavezmontes heads Piano.

Piano’s initial focus will be to establish itself as a creator of premium television content for international audiences, and as a provider of top-level production services in all three countries, said Chavezmontes. It was also continue to make high-profile, auteur-driven, festival-winning movies.

Both Bustamante and Trost are well-known figures on the international production scene. Bustamante — whose credits include “The Wind Journeys,” “Crab Trap” and Cannes Camera d’Or and Critics’ Week winner “Land and Shade” — will head up Piano Colombia.

Trost, producer of Ilian Metev’s Locarno Golden Leopard winner “3/4,” Benjamin Naishtat’s San Sebastian-prized “Rojo” and Kristi Jacobson’s News & Documentary Emmy-winning “Solitary,” will run Piano’s German office in Cologne, with an additional presence in Berlin.

Operating in three of the top film and television industries in the world “gives us unprecedented resources to develop and produce cutting-edge content for a truly global audience, at a much larger scale than before,” Chavezmontes said.

Piano’s expansion is also a natural evolution, Chavezmontes says, stemming “from a belief that international partnerships strengthen and enrich independent cinema, not only as a means of production, but also as a way of telling stories. The results are highly original visions, like ‘Siberia,’ ‘Memoria,’ ‘Annette’ and ‘Bergman Island.’”