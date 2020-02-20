Megan Fox to Star in Suspense Thriller ‘Aurora,’ Arclight to Sell Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

Megan Fox, best known for “Transformers” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” is set to star in suspense thriller “Aurora.” Arclight Films will start worldwide sales for the movie at the European Film Market in Berlin.

“Aurora,” to be directed by Lazar Bodroža (“A.I. Rising”), tells the story of a female astronaut stationed in outer space to monitor solar storms that endanger earth. “She discovers shock waves from solar storms are bending time pushing her into an emotional and psychological struggle with her past and present,” according to a statement from Arclight.

Arclight, led by Gary Hamilton, has joined forces with Jordan Gertner (“Spring Breakers,” “The Virgin Suicides”) and Toby Gibson (“The Lego Movie” franchise) to produce and finance the pic. The script is written by Pete Bridges, Toby Gibson and Stuart Willis (“Restoration”). Tim Peternel will executive produce. Production is set to start in May in Serbia.

“’Aurora’ is a beautiful action-packed visual feast set in space and Megan is perfectly cast to play a character battling demons from her past,” said Hamilton.

Arclight’s “Possessor” premiered at Sundance in competition, and the company is screening four new films at EFM. In addition, Arclight’s “Escape from Pretoria,” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber, is releasing theatrically in March in the U.S. and U.K., and “Hotel Mumbai” has grossed $30 million at the box office to date. Arclight recently announced its new project “The Portable Door,” starring Christoph Waltz and Guy Pearce.