Martin Scorsese Boards Venice, Toronto Title ‘Pieces of a Woman’ as Executive Producer

Martin Scorsese has joined Kornél Mundruczó’s “Pieces of a Woman” as an executive producer. The film will world premiere in competition at Venice and will screen as a gala at Toronto.

Starring Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf and Ellen Burstyn, the film marks the English-language debut of Cannes Un Certain Regard winner Mundruczó (“White God”). It is written by Kata Wéber based on a shared personal experience with Mundruczó and follows a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably during a home birth at the hands of a flustered midwife, who faces charges of criminal negligence.

The cast also includes Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Schlesinger, Benny Safdie and Jimmy Fails.

“It’s lucky to see a movie that takes you by surprise. It’s a privilege to help it find the wide audience it deserves. ‘Pieces of a Woman’ for me was a deep and uniquely moving experience,” Scorsese said. “You feel as if you’ve been dropped into the vortex of a family crisis and moral conflict with all its nuances, drawn out with care and compassion but without judgement. Kornél Mundruczó has a fluid, immersive style with the camera that makes it hard to look away, and impossible not to care.”

“When I first was contacted by Martin Scorsese after he saw ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ time stopped for a second,” said Mundruczó. “It is an utter privilege that someone, who has seen and experienced filmmaking inside and out appreciates what we’ve created. One always feels more vulnerable with intimate and ‘close to your heart’ materials, but Martin Scorsese joining ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ on top of an already fantastic cast and crew, is a deeply appreciated validation of the risks one takes when going forward to make something truly personal.”

“Pieces of a Woman” is a BRON Studios presentation of A Little Lamb production in association with Creative Wealth Media and Proton Cinema. The film is produced by Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson and Aaron Ryder. It is executive produced by Sam Levinson, Stuart Manashil, Viktória Petrányi, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Suraj Maraboyina, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Steven Thibault.

BRON Releasing is handling world sales.