Marrakech Film Festival Taps Cannes Exec Remi Bonhomme as Artistic Director

Remi Bonhomme, a leading force behind Cannes’ Critics Week, has been appointed artistic director of the Marrakech Film Festival and its industry conference, the Atlas Workshops.

In recent years, Bonhomme successfully headed the Atlas Workshops, a platform dedicated to supporting the cinema of the African continent and the Arab world, where he was also part of the programming team.

Bonhomme will now be leaving his position at Critics’ Week after the upcoming edition in order to take full reins of the Marrakech festival.

During his 11-year tenure at Critics’ Week, Bonhomme has worked closely with the sidebar’s artistic director Charles Tesson on the selection, and he also launched Next Step, a workshop dedicated to helping directors as they work towards their first feature-length works.

At Marrakech, Bonhomme will be joined by a new selection committee whose members have made their mark at Cannes and Toronto film festivals. These include Ali Hajji (Morocco), who was previously deputy director of the Casablanca festival and artistic director of the European Film Weeks in Morocco; Farah-Clémentine Dramani-Issifou (Benin/France), who is currently a member of the selection committee of Cannes’ Critics Week; and Ava Cahen (France), a film critic and former member of Cannes’ Critics Week.

Other members of the selection committee include Andréa Picard (Canada), a senior film curator at Toronto festival; Hania Mroué (Lebanon), director of Beirut’s Metropolis Cinema and former chief Arab programmer of the Doha Tribeca Film Festival; and Gabor Greiner (Austria/Hungary), head of acquisition at Films Boutique.

Popular on Variety

The next Marrakech Film Festival will be held Nov. 13-21, while the third edition of the Atlas Workshops will take place Nov. 15-18.

The Atlas Workshops program will now be headed by Thibaut Bracq, a former programmer at the Festival Premiers Plans d’Angers who developed the La Fabrique programme at Cannes and also worked at Locarno festival.