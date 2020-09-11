Marion Cotillard, Matt Berry Join Daisy Ridley For ‘The Inventor’ by ‘Ratatouille’ Scribe (EXCLUSIVE)

Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”) is joining Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars”) and Stephen Fry (“Gosford Park”) for the voice cast of “The Inventor,” the forthcoming stop-motion animated family feature about the life of Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci. “The Inventor” is written and directed by Jim Capobianco, the Oscar-nominated scribe of “Ratatouille.”

Matt Berry, who currently stars in FX’s 10-time Emmy-nominated TV series “What We Do In The Shadows,” is also joining the cast.

Negotiations are underway for the remaining cast and will be announced shortly. MK2 Films is handling international sales while North American rights are handled by The Exchange.

“The Inventor” is the story of Leonardo da Vinci (Fry), whose free-thinking ways clashed with Pope Leo X (Berry), who sent the inventor far from Rome to the more enlightened but reluctant French court of Francis I, his sister Marguerite (Ridley) and his mother Louise de Savoy (Cotillard).

The movie was produced by Robert Rippberger and Jim Capobianco, with Don Hahn as executive producer.

Currently in pre-production with delivery scheduled for spring 2023, “The Inventor” brings together European and American animation powerhouse Foliascope in France, Melusine Productions in Luxembourg, Curiosity Studio in Ireland, and Leo & King in the U.S.

“Marion’s exceptional talent, as Queen Louise of Savoy, a very French and complex character, a ruler over her family but not the kingdom, paired with Matt’s amazing voice and flamboyant personality will entertain children and adults alike,” said Capobianco.

Speaking of Berry, Capobianco said, “Matt has such a great voice and is such a wonderful comedian, I’m confident he will bring his deep baritone voice and flamboyant personality to our beloved over-dramatic, over-sized Pope.”

Rippberger said the movie will gather “a varied and talented cast.”We cannot wait to see them give life to Leonardo’s journey”, says producer Robert Rippberger.

Cotillard is represented by CAA and Agence Adequat; Berry by MGMT Entertainment, CAA and Troika.