M-Appeal Strikes Several Deals for ‘Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

M-Appeal has struck several theatrical deals for Norwegian title “Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers,” including distribution in South Korea, Sweden, Belgium and The Netherlands. The film is described as “an inspiring and empowering story about sisterhood.”

In South Korea, AK Entertainment will distribute the film and is planning a theatrical release in spring 2021. Folkets Bio AB will handle the title in Sweden and is planning a theatrical release for February-March 2021. JEF will distribute the film in Benelux, with the Belgium theatrical release planned for Oct. 28. In The Netherlands, the title will screen in six cities and will be available online on Cinekid Play. M-Appeal is also in the process of negotiating a deal for Germany.

The film had its successful national cinema release in Norway at the beginning of August and has surpassed 53,000 admissions so far, having secured the number 1 spot at the box office for three consecutive weeks. Feedback was positive from the audiences, who regarded the film as “the perfect family theatrical experience,” said M-Appeal. The collaboration with schools and pre-schools was “intense”, the sales agent said. “The feedback from educators, teachers, and psychologists is very positive as they appreciate the film’s educational qualities,” M-Appeal said.

A PR tie-in with a Norwegian hiking organization that has around 1.5 million members all across the country was also set up. The members took part in screenings and accompanying activities, such as games, inspired by scenes in the film.

As for festivals, the title is getting wide attention and will have its international premiere at Cinekid in October and will then screen at Thessaloniki in Greece, Mill Valley in the U.S., Schlingel Film Festival for Children and Young Audience in Germany, and Vienna Intl. Children’s Film Festival.

Filmmakers Silje Salomonsen and Arild Østin Ommundsen are a husband-and-wife duo; the girls in the film, Vega and Billie, are played by their daughters.

Their adventures are told through captivating images of Norwegian nature, where the girls get close to the forest’s wildlife. “The film offers a gender-neutral approach by avoiding stereotypes; instead, the little sisters are depicted as real initiators who choose superheroes as role models,” said M-Appeal. “In contrast to the traditional image of a vulnerable princess who waits for her savior, Vega and Billie learn to overcome obstacles on their own and take their strengths from the sisterhood. As cooperation is the key for them to complete a successful mission, the title underlines the importance of teamwork in problem-solving.”