Liam Neeson to Star in Martin Campbell's 'Memory' for STX International

Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson is set to star in the action crime thriller “Memory” to be directed by the U.K.’s Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale,” “Goldeneye”). STX International is handling the international sales rights and will unveil the project at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market.

“Memory” follows Neeson as an expert assassin who himself becomes a target when he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. The FBI is also on his tail, forcing the assassin to call on his exceptional skills to stay one step ahead.

The script is written by Dario Scardapane (“The Bridge,” Netflix’s “The Punisher”) and adapted  from Dutch film “The Memory of a Killer.” Production begins in August.

CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, will represent its North American domestic distribution rights. STX will distribute the film directly in the U.K. and Ireland.

Academy Award-winning producer Cathy Schulman (“Crash”) will produce through her Welle Entertainment banner. Rupert Maconick and Arthur Sarkissian also produce. Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (“The Imitation Game”), Michael Heimler (“I Carry You With Me”) and Ben Stillman (“Gold”) will executive produce. Black Bear Pictures will fully finance.

“Memory” is a reunion of sorts for STX International, Campbell, Schulman and Sarkissian. They were all previously involved in the action hit “The Foreigner,” which starred Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, and which made over $145 million worldwide.

“ ‘Memory’ is an exceptional high-concept script, and we could not be more excited to have Liam on board to star,” said John Friedberg, president of STX International. “Martin (Campbell) is a true expert in elevating the genre, and will make an explosive version of this compelling and pulse-racing story.”

