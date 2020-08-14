LGBT Coming-of-Age Movie ‘Cocoon’ Sells to U.K., Other Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agent M-Appeal has closed distribution deals for LGBT coming-of-age movie “Cocoon,” the opening film of Generation 14Plus at the Berlin Film Festival, with the U.K. and several other territories.

The film, directed by Leonie Krippendorff, stars Jella Haase and Lena Klenke. Haase won the talent showcase Shooting Stars at the Berlin Film Festival in 2016. She also starred in this year’s Berlinale competition film “Berlin Alexanderplatz,” directed by Burhan Qurbani. Klenke starred in Lars Kraume’s “The Silent Revolution” and Netflix series “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).”

Peccadillo Pictures will distribute “Cocoon” in the U.K and Ireland, with theatrical and premium VOD releases expected at the end of October. Queer Kino has acquired all rights in Czech Republic and Slovak Republic, except free TV, and it’s planning to release the title in theaters in December.

CutAway has acquired all rights in North Macedonia and Albania, and is planning both theatrical and online releases. Mexico will also get to see the film in theaters next year, with Bestiario Films handling distribution. ITI Neovision has acquired TV rights in Poland.

The film centers on Nora, a shy 14-year-old Berlin girl. She will never forget this way too hot summer. Surrounded by people with disrupted lives, from different cultures and backgrounds, she makes her way into adulthood. Nora gets her first period, falls in love with another girl, learns to stand up for herself and gets her heart broken for the first time. When summer ends, things will never be the same again for her.

“Cocoon” is described by M-Appeal as “a fresh and honest take on female identity, exploring womenhood and featuring strong female characters.” In the film, Nora “learns to accept and like herself, both her emotions and her own body.”

M-Appeal adds that it is “a title with a strong visual concept; its captivating, delicate images are created from a clear female perspective.”

Set in Kreuzberg, the Berlin neighborhood famed for its multicultural character, the film also draws “an authentic portrait of the city and its inhabitants, assembling several unique and likeable characters.”

The film was released by Salzgeber in German cinemas on Aug. 13 in 40 screens across 24 cities. Its screening as part of Sommer Berlinale – an open-air cinema event – was sold out. The film was recently selected to play at OutFest and Premio Maguey film festivals.

The production companies are Jost Hering Filme and Amard Bird Films. The pic is produced by Jost Hering.