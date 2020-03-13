×

LevelK Sells Icelandic Vampire Comedy ‘Thirst’ to North America (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Thirst
CREDIT: LevelK

LevelK has sold Icelandic vampire splatter comedy “Thirst” to several territories including North America following its market premiere at the European Film Market.

Directed by Gaukur Úlfarsson and Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, the movie was jointly acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures for North American distribution, as well as Njutafilms for Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland and Estin Film for Estonia.

“Thirst,” which world premiered at the Nordic Film Market of the Goteborg Film Festival, takes place in a small town where evil is lurking and strange crimes and brutality frequently occur. The film follows Hulda, a woman suspected of being responsible for the death of her brother, Steindi, and is being investigated by the police. After being released from custody due to insufficient evidence, she has nowhere to turn.

Lingering around in the cold, she befriends an elderly man who turns out to be a 1,000-year-old, single and gay vampire who brings her brother to life, leading to terrible consequences.

Keith Leopard, president of Uncork’d Entertainment, described the film as a “unrestrained mash of genres offering audiences a wild ride.” He said Uncork’d Entertainment has worked with LevelK on several films before and “‘Thirst’ may well be the jewel in the crown.”

LevelK CEO and managing director Tine Klint, said “Thirst” was the kind of edgy and original films that LevelK aims to handle.

“Films must have strong festival potential, international marketability and digital possibilities as we work across all areas,” added Klint.

“Thirst” stars Hjörtur Sævar Steinason and features cameos from well-known Icelandic actors, including Ingvar E. Sigurdsson (“Everest,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir (“Woman at War”) and Ólafía Hrönn Jónsdóttir (“Black Mirror”).

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Thirst

    LevelK Sells Icelandic Vampire Comedy 'Thirst' to North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has sold Icelandic vampire splatter comedy “Thirst” to several territories including North America following its market premiere at the European Film Market. Directed by Gaukur Úlfarsson and Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, the movie was jointly acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures for North American distribution, as well as Njutafilms for Sweden, Denmark, Norway [...]

  • How To Be A Good Wife

    French Theaters Allowed to Remain Open Despite New Ban on Gatherings (EXCLUSIVE)

    Unlike in Italy and Belgium, French theaters will remain open in spite of a ban on gatherings for more than 100 people, according to a spokesperson for the FNCF, France’s national exhibitors org. French prime minister Edouard Philippe has banned gatherings for more than 100 people to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. [...]

  • Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Stock Market Rebounds, Late-Night Hosts Play to Empty Seats

    U.S. equities markets were poised for a rebound on Friday after Thursday’s coronavirus pandemic-fueled bloodbath marked the worst declines in indices across the board since the Black Monday meltdown in October 1987. Dow futures were up more than 1,000 points in the pre-market session. The wild swings of the Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ markets [...]

  • Paris, France

    French Government Bans Gatherings of More Than 100 People

    Following the shutdown of schools and universities announced by France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, the French prime minister has now banned gatherings for more than 100 people to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The new ban, announced by the prime minister Edouard Philippe on Friday, has not been dated. A spokesperson [...]

  • M6

    France's Network M6 Sells Half of Tech Company Bedrock to RTL Group

    France’s second biggest commercial network M6 is set to sell 50% of the capital of its technology company Bedrock to RTL Group with the aim of creating a leading streaming service in Europe. Bedrock, which is spearheaded by Jonas Engwall, is responsible for developing a platform used by 6Play, RTL Belgique, RTL Hongrie and RTL [...]

  • The Postcard Killings

    'The Postcard Killings': Film Review

    There have been a lot of adaptations (primarily for TV) of megaselling author James Patterson’s pulpy fictions, none particularly memorable, with the possible exception of hit 1997 thriller “Kiss the Girls.” But then, his books seldom aim for much more than disposable entertainment, so it’s apt enough that their screen versions should follow suit. By [...]

  • Stargirl

    ‘Stargirl’: Film Review

    Maybe it’s the fault of “The Fault in Our Stars” that we assume, in the flourishing modern era of the young-adult genre, that one of the story’s romantic leads has to die in order to advance the dramatic stakes. Fortunately, that’s not the case with director Julia Hart’s “Stargirl.” Adapted by Hart, Kristin Hahn and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad