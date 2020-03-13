LevelK Sells Icelandic Vampire Comedy ‘Thirst’ to North America (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has sold Icelandic vampire splatter comedy “Thirst” to several territories including North America following its market premiere at the European Film Market.

Directed by Gaukur Úlfarsson and Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, the movie was jointly acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures for North American distribution, as well as Njutafilms for Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland and Estin Film for Estonia.

“Thirst,” which world premiered at the Nordic Film Market of the Goteborg Film Festival, takes place in a small town where evil is lurking and strange crimes and brutality frequently occur. The film follows Hulda, a woman suspected of being responsible for the death of her brother, Steindi, and is being investigated by the police. After being released from custody due to insufficient evidence, she has nowhere to turn.

Lingering around in the cold, she befriends an elderly man who turns out to be a 1,000-year-old, single and gay vampire who brings her brother to life, leading to terrible consequences.

Keith Leopard, president of Uncork’d Entertainment, described the film as a “unrestrained mash of genres offering audiences a wild ride.” He said Uncork’d Entertainment has worked with LevelK on several films before and “‘Thirst’ may well be the jewel in the crown.”

LevelK CEO and managing director Tine Klint, said “Thirst” was the kind of edgy and original films that LevelK aims to handle.

“Films must have strong festival potential, international marketability and digital possibilities as we work across all areas,” added Klint.

“Thirst” stars Hjörtur Sævar Steinason and features cameos from well-known Icelandic actors, including Ingvar E. Sigurdsson (“Everest,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir (“Woman at War”) and Ólafía Hrönn Jónsdóttir (“Black Mirror”).