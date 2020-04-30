LevelK Scores Key Deals ‘Faunutland and the Lost Magic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has sold the Swedish adventure-filled family film “Faunutland and the Lost Magic” to the U.S. and several territories across Europe.

Directed by Marcus Ovnell, “Faunutland and the Lost Magic” was acquired by Uncorked Entertainment for North American rights and Kinologistika for Russia/CIS. Other deals were closed for Germany and Luxembourg (MFA) and Estonia (Estin Film). LevelK is negotiating sales in further territories.

The film tells the story of Emily, a little girl who sets off to find happiness for her sad mother and discover clues about the father she never knew. Through her quest, Emily finds a mysterious chest and is transported to a

magical world where she meets fantastic creatures. The movie stars Tipper Seifert-Cleveland (“Cruella”), Jenny Lampa (“The Bridge”) and Harriet Slater (“Pennyworth”).

“In the time of such uncertainty in the world, ‘Faunutland and the Lost Magic’ lends a hand in helping

families and children escape into a world of adventure and fantasy. It’s no wonder the title has caught the eye of Distributors in major territories,” said Debra Liang, the newly-appointed head of sales at LevelK.

The film was produced by Jenny Lampa and Ovnell for Phelecan Films, whose credits include Ovnell’s short “After the Party” and the feature debut “The Break-in.” “Faunutland and the Lost Magic” was financed by Film i Skåne, Ystad-Österlen Film Fond and Phelecan films.

LevelK’s current slate boasts Jenni Toivoniemi’s Finnish comedy “Games People Play” and Maria Bäck’s surreal drama “Psychosis in Stockholm,” as well as Alyx Ayn Arumpac’s documentary “Aswang” and John Sheedy’s Australian family film “H For Happiness.”