LevelK Signs Up for Danish Drama ‘The Food Club’ (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales outfit LevelK has acquired the uplifting female-led Danish drama “The Food Club,” directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg (“One-Two-Three Now!”).

LevelK will be handling world sales rights to “The Food Club” outside of the Nordics. Set in the lush countryside, “The Food Club” is headlined by three well-known Scandinavian actresses, Kirsten Olesen (“The Bridge”), Stina Ekblad (“Wallander”) and Kirsten Lehfeldt (“Men & Chicken”).

The film revolves around three longtime girlfriends from elementary school who are coming into their prime and are finding a new lease on life after participating in a cooking course in Italy.

Marie (Olesen) is abandoned by her husband on Christmas Eve, leading her identity as part of a happy family to crumble; while Berling (Ekblad) is the eternal bachelor who lives the sweet life but has a complicated relationship with her daughter; and Vanja (Lehfeldt) lives with the memories of her late husband and has difficulty moving on.

Michele Venitucci (“Tulipani: Love, Honor and a Bicycle”), Troels Lyby (“The Idiots”), Rasmus Botoft (“The Legacy”) and Mia Lyhne (“Klown”) complete the cast. “The Food Club” was written by Anne-Marie Olesen Thinghuus (“Black Widows,” “Lotto”) and is produced by Nina Lyng and Eva Juel Hammerich (“The Shamer’s Daughter – Simon and Malou”) for Nepenthe Film.

SF Studios will distribute the movie across the Nordic and will be giving it a strong local release in Denmark on Oct. 22.

“The Food Club” marks Topsøe-Rothenborg’s fourth film. A popular Nordic filmmaker, Topsøe-Rothenborg previously directed several critically acclaimed comedies, such as the short-format satirical series “Sjit Happens.”

The film is co-produced with Lume Film in Italy and co-produced by Adriano Bassi and Lara Calligaro. It is financed with support from Lume Film, The Danish Film Institute, SF Studios, LevelK, Apulia Film Fund, and the Italian Tax Credit, among others.

LevelK’s slate also includes the coming-of-age dramedy “H for Happiness,” as well as “Tove,” the biopic of Tove Jansson, the Finnish painter who created “Moomins.”