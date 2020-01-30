LevelK Acquires Icelandic Gay Vampire Pic ‘Thirst’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has boarded the Icelandic gay vampire movie “Thirst” which will be world premiere at the Goteborg Film Festival and screen at the Nordic Film Market.

“Thirst” directed by Gaukur Úlfarsson and Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, takes place in a small town where evil is lurking around and strange crimes and brutality frequently occur. The film follows Hulda, a woman who is suspected of being responsible for the death of her brother, Steindi, and is being nvestigated by the police. After being released from custody due to insufficient evidence, she has nowhere to turn to.

Lingering around in the cold, she befriends an elderly man who turns out to be a 1,000-year old, single and gay vampire who brings her brother to life, leading to terrible consequences.

“‘Thirst’ is totally unexpected, and one of the most entertaining and lively in-house screenings LevelK has ever had!,” said LevelK’s CEO and managing director Tine Klint.

The film is headlined by Hjörtur Sævar Steinason and cameos from well-known Icelandic actors, including Ingvar E. Sigurdsson (“Everest,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”), Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir (“Woman at War”) and Ólafía Hrönn Jónsdóttir (“Black Mirror”).

“Thirst” was written by Björn Leo Brynjarsson, who also came up with story, along with Steinþór Hróar

Steinþórsson and Gaukur Úlfarsson. The film was was produced by Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, Gaukur Úlfarsson,

Haraldur Hrafn Thorlacius, Guðrún Olsen at Ofvitinn ehf. It was financed by Samfilm Stöð 2, Sigmar Vilhjálmsson and Reynir Harðarson.

The Nordic Film Market runs Jan. 30- Feb. 2. and brings together 381 attendees from 25 countries, including 37 sales agents, 67 festival programmers and 47 buyers. Aside from completed films such as “Thirst,” the Nordic Film Market will also showcase 16 films in post-production to industry participants.