Leonine Takes All Rights to ‘Asterix & Obelix, The Silk Road’ for Germany and Austria (EXCLUSIVE)

Guillaume Canet
German media company Leonine has closed an all-rights licensing deal with Pathé Films on “Asterix & Obelix, The Silk Road” for Germany and Austria.

The feature film, based on the characters created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, marks the fifth live-action adventure of Asterix and Obelix, and will take the two Gallic heroes to China.

The screenplay was written by Philippe Mechelen and Julien Hervé (“Looking for Teddy,” “The Magic Tuche”), together with Guillaume Canet, who will also direct the movie and play the role of Asterix. Gilles Lellouche is attached to star as his companion Obelix.

The film is produced by Trésor Films, Pathé Films and Les Enfants Terribles.

Leonine, formed from the merger of Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV, Wiedemann & Berg Film and W&B TV, will release the film theatrically via its own distribution outfit in Germany.

