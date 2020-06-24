Suggesting there’s still traction in international markets, Latido has announced a raft of major territory sales on top Cannes titles, led by ”The Heist of the Century,” “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles” and “Hotel Coppelia.”

Derails of the sales, closed in the long-run up to Cannes or in Cannes early days if trading, comes as Latido’s new Cannes title and A Demain Platform player “Virus 32,” a zombie breakout horror-thriller, is sparking large interest from international distributors e-attending Cannes after the spectacular success if Latido-sold “The Platform,” which Netflix stepped in promptly t acquire after its world-premiere at Toronto last year.

An Argentine blockbuster, notching up in January the fifth best opening weekend in Argentine history, Ariel Winograd’s true facts based bank robbery “The Heist of the Century,” starring Guillermo Francella, has closed Japan (AK Company), Russia/CIS (Red Castle), the U.K. (Sky UK), South Korea (Company L) and Italy (Movies Inspired).

The British Film Institute has acquired “Buñuel” for the U.K. and Ireland, and Televise Polska’s taken Poland. An animated feature, it sets out to recount Bunuel’s shoot of 1932’s “Land Without Bread” in Las Hurdes Spain, a documentary in which he found hid voice as a filmmaker mixing surrealism – here found in scenes he encounters or creates -with a large social conscience.

HBO USA has acquired PayTV/SVOD rights to Dominican director José María Cabral’s “Hotel Coppelia,” inspired by the true stories of five women who, during the 1965 Dominican Civil War, made tremendous personal sacrifice to protect their own liberties. The film has also clinched a US sale to Somos TV, and sold to HBO Eastern Europe and Lumix Media for South Korea.

Latino’s raft of pre-market sales on Cannes titles also takes in “Gunpowder Heart,” bought by Salzgeber & Co for Germany and Austria and Somos TV for the U.S., plus Argentine social-issue thriller “4 X 4,” acquitted for the U.S,. by Blue Fox Ent., and “Wishlist,” the subject of an English-language remake deal with Monarch Media.

There’s “large interest” regarding a possible remake or sequel of “The Platform,” with offers on the table, said Juan Torres, Latino head of sales.

Building ever more its remake business, Latino also has offers for a movie/series remake of Argentine thriller “At the End of the “Champions.”