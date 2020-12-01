Lashana Lynch Wraps BBC Film and BFI’s ‘Ear For Eye’ Adaptation

“Captain Marvel” and “No Time To Die” star Lashana Lynch has wrapped principal photography on BAFTA and Olivier-winning Debbie Tucker Green’s “Ear For Eye” at Kennington Studios.

The film is an adaptation of Tucker Green’s own acclaimed play, which was staged at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2018, starring Lynch.

The play, and the film, follows British and American Black characters of different generations navigating their way through today’s society, offering a critical perspective on the state of the nation.

The film is produced by Fiona Lamptey for Fruit Tree Media. In October, Lamptey joined Netflix as director of U.K. features.

The cast also includes Tosin Cole (“The Souvenir”), Carmen Munroe (“Desmond’s”), Danny Sapani (“MotherFatherSon”), Nadine Marshall (“Sitting In Limbo”) and Arinzé Kene (“I’m Your Woman”).

The film is backed by BBC Film and the British Film Institute (BFI). Executive producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Film, Farhana Bhula for the BFI, Barbara Broccoli for Eon Productions and Tucker Green.

Plans for a multi-platform release in early 2021 will be announced soon, followed by a broadcast premiere on BBC Two in spring of 2021.

Tucker Green wrote the play “Born Bad” in 2003, for which she won the Olivier Award for most promising newcomer in 2004. She won the BAFTA for single TV drama in 2012 for “Random,” which was broadcast on Channel 4. She made her feature debut with “Second Coming,” which was nominated for the Sutherland award at the BFI London Film Festival, and she was nominated for outstanding debut at the BAFTAs. The film went on to win the Big Screen award at the Rotterdam Film Festival in 2015.