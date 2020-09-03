Kristin Scott Thomas, Daisy Ridley, Nina Hoss Headline ‘Women in the Castle’

Kristin Scott Thomas (“Fleabag”), Daisy Ridley (the “Star Wars” franchise) and Nina Hoss (“My Little Sister”) will star in writer-director Jane Anderson’s “Women in the Castle.”

Adapted by Anderson from Jessica Shattuck’s 2017 New York Times bestseller, the film, set in the ruins of WW2 Germany, follows three women, bound by their past and clinging to each other for a future, who must grapple with the realities of liberation from the Nazis, and face the consequences of decisions they cannot undo.

The film is produced by Anonymous Content’s Rosalie Swedlin (“The Wife”), Doreen Wilcox Little (“Mapplethorpe”) and Michael Scheel (“Berlin Station”).

Jane Anderson previously adapted Meg Wolitzer’s “The Wife,” featuring an Academy Award and BAFTA nominated performance from Glenn Close. Anderson won two Emmys for her HBO miniseries “Olive Kitteridge,” starring Frances McDormand, and was also DGA nominated as writer-director of HBO’s “Normal,” starring Jessica Lange and Tom Wilkinson, which received multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

Rosalie Swedlin said: “One of Jane’s great talents is to reveal the inner emotional lives of women and in gifting those revelations to actresses, allowing them to deliver award-winning, timelessly memorable performances. And in Kristin, Daisy and Nina we have the cast to do exactly that.”

Embankment Films will executive produce and have launched worldwide sales ahead of the virtual Toronto film festival.

Embankment’s Tim Haslam said: “We’re thrilled to resume our partnership with Jane and Rosalie, the team behind ‘The Wife.’ Jane’s precision in uncovering the deeply personal stories of Shattuck’s female characters is intensely captivating and emotionally expressive. Whilst set within a conflict of epic scale the intimacy of the storytelling is highly resonant for its audience. Our actresses will deliver powerhouse performances.”

“Women in the Castle” is scheduled to shoot early 2021 in Eastern Europe.