Kino Lorber Buys U.S. Rights to ‘Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kino Lorber has acquired U.S. distribution rights for Gero von Boehm’s documentary “Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful” from MK2 Films.

“Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful” will have its virtual theatrical release on July 24 through its Kino Marquee’s virtual cinema platform that is working with than 400 arthouse theaters and organizations. The documentary was expected to have its world premiere at Tribeca this year. 2020 would have marked Newton’s 100th birthday.

The documentary portrays Newton, one of the masters of image making and a trailblazing art and fashion photographer whose reputation persists today even after his death in a car crash in 2006.

The docu tracks the artist’s life through five decades, from his beginnings in Berlin to New York, Paris, Monte Carlo and Rome. It features rare home videos, behind-the-scenes archival footage, and countless photographs. Known to be both provocative and inspiring, Newton once said, “If a photographer says he is not a voyeur, he is an idiot.”

“Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful” also showcases interviews with star subjects such as Grace Jones, Charlotte Rampling, Isabella Rossellini, Catherine Deneueve, and Hanna Shygulla, fashion icons Anna Wintour, Claudia Schiffer, Nadja Auermann, as well as his wife and creative partner June Newton (known as Alice Springs from her photography) – all of whom share their intimate thoughts on his life and legacy.

“The late great Helmut Newton pushed the envelope of fashion photography to its breaking point,” said Wendy Lidell, Kino Lorber SVP of theatrical distribution and acquisitions, who negotiated the deal with MK2’s head of sales Fionnuala Jamison.

“Gero von Boehn’s enticing new documentary provides new and revelatory insights into his work from many of the brilliant women he worked with. Bad boy or visionary? We will let the American public decide,” said Lidell.

On top of its virtual cinema release through Kino Marquee, “Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful” will be available for streaming on KinoNow.com and home video in September.