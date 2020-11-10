Kenneth Branagh, Olivia Cooke Lead Voice Cast of ‘Fireheart’

Kenneth Branagh (“Death On The Nile”), Olivia Cooke (“Ready Player One”), Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) and William Shatner (“Star Trek”) are set to star the lead voice actors in the animated family adventure “Fireheart.”

Set in New York in the roaring twenties, “Fireheart” tells the story of a young girl aspiring to be the world’s first female firefighter who, refusing to let others define her, heroically fights for her dream.

The ambitious film is being produced by Main Journey (Leap!), Anton (“Paddington,” “His Dark Materials,”) and Caramel Films with a scheduled completion in 2021. “Fireheart” will boast an original soundtrack including a re-orchestrated 1920’s style covers of modern pop songs.

The creators and leading producers of the film are Laurent Zeitoun and Yann Zenou, the producers duo behind “The Intouchables,” and the 2017 animated hit feature “Leap!.” The pair is currently overseeing the production from L’Atelier Animation studios in Montreal. Zeitoun is co-directing the film with Ted Ty (“How to Train Your Dragon 2”), who was the animation director on “Leap!”

Cecile Gaget, who recently joined Anton as president of international production and distribution, is unveiling a raft of sales on the movie. In partnership with CAA, Anton will debut the first footage from the film to U.S. buyers at the AFM.

The film revolves around the sixteen-year-old Georgia Nolan (Olivia Cooke) who has the impossible dream of becoming a firefighter at a time when women are not allowed to serve. When a mysterious arsonist starts burning down Broadway, one by one all the firemen in the city disappear. Georgia’s beloved father, Shawn (Kenneth Branagh), is called out of retirement by the Mayor of NY (William Shatner) to lead the investigation as Captain in the FDNY. Desperate to help her father and save her city, Georgia resorts to disguising herself as a young man called “Joe” and joins the small group of misfit firefighters trying to stop the arsonist, risking everything she loves to do it.

“‘Fireheart’ is one of the most highly anticipated independent animated features amongst our buyers and the studio-level quality of L’Atelier Animation’s work is outstanding,” said Gaget, who previously led international sales at Gaumont where she worked with Zeitoun and Zenou and handled “Leap!.”

“This fun and joyful film with its themes of a young girl’s empowerment, and a community coming together to save the things they love, could not be more timely,” said Gaget.

The movie has been picked up by Peak Films Ltd (E Stars) in China, IDC in Latin America, Leone in Italy, Central Partnership in CIS, Vertical for Eastern Europe, Acme in the Baltics and Blitz in Ex-Yugoslavia and Albania, Noori Pictures in N. Korea, Selim Ramia in the Middle East, Filmfinity in South Africa, Cinemundo in Portugal, Red Cape in Israel, Ascot Elite in Switzerland, Cinemaxx in Indonesia, Golden Scene in Hong Kong and Macau, Blue Lantern in Vietnam, Proview in Taiwan, TGV in Malaysia, Feel Good in Greece, Pioneer in the Philippines, Filmarti in Turkey, Sam Film in Iceland, and MVP in Mongolia.

Early partners on board include eOne, in Australia, UK, Germany, Spain, Benelux and Canada, Téléfilm Canada and SODEC, SND, M6, Canal+, and Ciné+.

“Fireheart” was written by Zeitoun, Daphne Ballon and Jennica Harper (“Some Assembly Required”) from an original idea by Zeitoun. Additional cast roles include Mara Junot as Laura Divine, Wilex Ly as Jin, Ryan W. Garcia as Ricardo.