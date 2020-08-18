Kelsey Grammer, Nathalie Cox Complete ‘Miss Willoughby’ U.K. Shoot Amid Coronavirus

“Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer and Nathalie Cox (“Clash of the Titans”) have completed principal photography at York, U.K. on mystery/suspense feature “Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop,” directed by Brad Watson (“The 7th Dimension”).

“This has been a terrific experience,” said Grammer. “Although COVID presented a new set of challenges, we were able to work very effectively through new standards of film production. I would urge my family of actors at SAG-AFTRA to take a page out of the British playbook; we can responsibly get back to work. I have nothing but high praise for everyone associated with this production, from the director Brad Watson to the costume, make-up and hair folks to the young people who are just getting started in this marvellous profession.”

The film is produced by Philippe Martinez for MSR Media, alongside Alan Latham from Highfield Grange Studios. The film’s financial partner is Kirsty Bell from Goldfinch Entertainment who served as executive producer alongside Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media.

“It is certainly a bit of a challenge to shoot during these extraordinary times, but we are thrilled with how the production of ‘Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop’ went without a hitch,” said Martinez. “With strong organization and clear guidelines, we have proven that starting and completing principal photography during COVID-19 is not only possible, but also safe. The enthusiasm of everyone in the cast and crew, including Nathalie Cox and Kelsey Grammar, who gallantly flew in from the U.S., to be back on set was truly special and certainly translated to the quality of the shoot.”

The film began shooting four weeks ago in York amid strict compliance with COVID-19 health guidelines, with the supervision of a COVID-19 official on set and followed BFI guidelines.

Also starring in the film are Caroline Quentin (BBC’s “Dickensian”), Steven Elder (“The King”), and Tara Fitzgerald (“Game of Thrones”).

MSR Media International is handling worldwide distribution rights.

Set up as the first film in a franchise series of features, “Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop” is a family adventure that follows the escapades of Elizabeth Willoughby (Cox) who was orphaned at a young age and was raised by retired U.S. Marine, Robert (Grammer), who also runs the family business.