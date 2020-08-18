Keanu Reeves Lauds Safety Protocols as ‘The Matrix 4’ Films in Germany

Keanu Reeves has praised the safety protocols in place after Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix 4” resumed filming in Berlin.

“There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not been really impacted or interrupted, in the sense of filming,” Reeves told the Associated Press. “That’s because of the hard work and organization, and again the thoughtfulness that has gone into the protocols.”

“I think everyone loves the project,” Reeves added. “If you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out, or ‘how do we do this?’ show business people are the best. We’re just scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we’re inventive, think on our feet, and that kind of kindred spirit of just coming together — goes back to like, you know, ‘let’s put on a show!’ ‘We’ll get some props, we’ve got some things, we’re going to write!’ And that spirit is definitely alive and well on ‘The Matrix.’ ”

Production began in San Francisco in February and moved to Berlin in March, but cameras did not roll as coronavirus swept the world.

The first three films — “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Lana and her sister, Lilly, wrote and directed the trio.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the original “Matrix” stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are reprising their roles in the fourth film. Rounding out the cast are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Brian J. Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff.

Laurence Fishburne will not be reprising his role, per an interview with New York Magazine. “I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great,” Fishburne told the magazine.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell wrote the script with Wachowski, who will also produce with Grant Hill. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow will produce and globally distribute the film that is expected to release in 2022.