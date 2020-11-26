Women in Film and TV U.K. Appoints Producer Katie Bailiff as CEO

Film and TV advocacy body Women in Film and TV (WFTV) U.K. has appointed award-winning producer Katie Bailiff as CEO.

Bailiff’s credits include Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning “Feltham Sings,” BBC Two’s RTS and Grierson-winning “The Secret History of Our Streets” and BBC Three’s “Abused by My Girlfriend.”

For the last two decades, Bailiff has worked at independent producer Century Films, where in her most recent role she was creative director. Working together with managing director and co-owner Brian Hill, she developed a company with a reputation for producing high-quality documentaries and dramas for all the major U.K. channels and platforms.

“I am enormously excited and honored to be taking on the role of CEO at WFTV and continuing to build on the hard work and success of the last 30 years,” said Bailiff (pictured, left). “It is such a privilege to lead an organization which makes a real difference within the industry. I passionately believe in the importance of nurturing, serving and representing all women working in film, television and digital media across the U.K.”

“We are delighted that Katie is joining us, as an award-winning producer and senior figure in the industry, she has tremendous knowledge and insight, which will be invaluable to the future development and success of WFTV,” said WFTV chair Liz Tucker (pictured, right). “Both the WFTV board and I are very much looking forward to working with her and building on the current growth of the organization.”

The last two years have been particularly successful for WFTV, with turnover increasing by 40% and membership up by 30%. During this time, it has launched the Pat Llewellyn Bursary fund, introduced three new mentoring schemes, developed an online event program, developed new diversity initiatives, and launched its #forgottenfreelancers campaign.