Karlovy Vary Film Festival to Screen 16 Films in 96 Movie Theaters

The Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, the leading cinema event in Central and Eastern Europe, has unveiled a program of theatrical screenings across the Czech Republic. Sixteen films will play at 96 theaters in almost 80 towns and cities over the course of nine days.

The screening program plays under the banner “KVIFF at Your Cinema,” which is the name given to the traditional post-festival film series. This year’s program will run from July 3-11, the period that the festival was supposed to occupy, before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each film will only screen once at each venue, with the screenings taking place at all participating theaters at the same time. The screenings will be accompanied by introductions to the films by the festival programmers.

Festival president Jiří Bartoška said: “Since, given the situation, moviegoers can’t come to Karlovy Vary this year, we decided to bring at least part of the festival to them. It’s our way of thanking the visitors, guests, and film enthusiasts who create the fantastic festival atmosphere in Vary every year.”

He added: “We are thrilled by our viewers’ immense interest, and it’s also huge that nearly 100 theaters have signed on for KVIFF at Your Cinema. I believe that together we will succeed in offering audiences not only great films but even a bit of the traditional festival atmosphere.”

In a statement, the festival said that by the time it was decided to cancel this year’s event its program department “had already amassed a select group of intriguing titles for the festival program. And so the idea was born to expand KVIFF at Your Cinema, the traditional post-festival film series.” It added: “At a time when numerous producers and distributors have been forced to postpone premiering new domestic and foreign films, KVIFF at Your Cinema will provide the public an exciting content alternative, and movie theater operators have expressed keen interest as well.”

Among the titles are European premieres of three Sundance films: Zeina Durra’s “Luxor,” which stars Andrea Riseborough, Fernanda Valadez’s “Identifying Features,” and Maite Alberdi’s “The Mole Agent.” Other titles screening include Shannon Murphy’s “Babyteeth,” Alice Winocour’s “Proxima,” Pablo Larraín’s “Ema,” Bassam Tariq’s “Mogul Mowgli,” and Alma Har’el’s “Honey Boy.”

The 55th Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival will take place July 2-10, 2021.