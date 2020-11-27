‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘War of the Worlds’ Win Producers Guild of Great Britain Innovation Awards

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “War of the Worlds,” “First Day: On Set” and “The Pursuit of Love” were among the productions commended at the 2020 Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) Innovation Awards on Thursday.

Presented in association with Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the awards recognize the achievements of PGGB members working in film and high-end TV who have displayed resilience and resourcefulness in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

“The Jurassic World: Dominion” U.K. production team won the PGGB Innovation Award for special contribution to the industry. The first major studio feature to get back underway in the U.K. after the government gave the greenlight to restart production, the team researched and devised a host of complex safety protocols, and filming recommenced with a 1,000-strong workforce.

A second unit also overcame restrictions to travel to Malta. The blockbuster wrapped filming Nov. 7 after a multinational shoot which required a total of 40,000 COVID-19 tests and cast bubbling together for four months.

Samantha Perahia, head of production for the U.K. at the British Film Commission, said: “The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ team were genuine trailblazers. The worldwide production community was watching as theoretical COVID-19 protocols were put into action. Their real-time experiences were invaluable in helping inform and refine industry COVID-safety guidance. Their work paved the way for other major features and the team fully deserves this special recognition.”

A special mention in the PGGB Innovation Award for production team category was given to season two of “War of the Worlds,” an Urban Myth production for Canal Plus and Fox TV. The first high-end TV production to resume in the U.K. after lockdown, “War of the Worlds” restarted filming July 13 in a Newport studio and on location in South Wales and Bristol. The production team had spent 12 weeks putting safety plans in place.

John McVay, chief executive of producers’ body Pact, and Hakan Kousetta, Pact council member and COO of television for See-Saw Films, received the PGGB Innovation Special Recognition Award, sponsored by MBSi, for their extensive work with the government to put into place the £500 million ($669 million) Film and TV Production Restart Scheme.

From early stages of lockdown, the pair made a compelling case to the Chancellor that in addition to comprehensive COVID-safety guidelines, Treasury intervention was also needed to cover COVID-related insurance costs if domestic productions were going to be enabled to restart. McVay went on to chair the industry working group on insurance for the BFI’s Screen Sector Task Force which worked with government to inform and shape the scheme.

Producer and ScreenSkills head of film and animation Gareth Ellis-Unwin, line producer Georgette Turner and production coordinator Marco Calabrese won the PGGB Innovation Award for a Production Team, sponsored by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, for “First Day: On Set.”

Made with a stereoscopic 360 camera, the project is a VR film that showcases the variety of roles available on a film and TV set, designed to be experienced on Oculus Rift/Go VR headsets and free to watch on YouTube. Since launching on YouTube in June, it has had over 25,000 views and has been a useful outreach tool throughout the pandemic. The film was supported by the BFI and made with assistance from EON Productions and Pinewood Studios.

A special mention in the PGGB Innovation Special Contribution to the Industry category was also given to “The Pursuit of Love,” an Open Book and Moonage Pictures production for BBC One and Amazon Studios. The production team overcame several challenges to become one of the first high-end TV projects to resume production in the U.K. after lockdown, including deciphering early sanitary protocols, coordinating location shifts and holding on to in-demand talent. Filming for the three-part mini-series successfully restarted in July on location in the Bristol and Bath area and at The Bottle Yard Studios, before wrapping in October.

Professor Lyndsay Duthie, CEO of PGGB, said: “There’s no disputing that 2020 has been the toughest year in U.K. production history. The awards have given us the welcome opportunity to celebrate some of the positive and inspiring achievements of our members. Congratulations to all our winners.”

2020 PGGB Innovation Award Winners

The PGGB Innovation Award for a Production Team, sponsored by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden

Producer Gareth Ellis-Unwin, Line Producer Georgette Turner and Production Co-ordinator Marco Calabrese for ScreenSkills’ “First Day: On Set.”

Special mention: Season two of “War of the Worlds” (Urban Myth for Canal Plus and Fox TV)

The PGGB Innovation Award for an Individual, sponsored by Netflix

Andy Hudson, Film Laboratory Manager, CineLab London

The PGGB Innovation Special Recognition Award, sponsored by MBSi

John McVay, Chief Excecutive, Pact, and Hakan Kousetta, Pact Council Member & COO Television, See- Saw Films

The PGGB Innovation Special Contribution to the Industry Award, nominated by members and voted on by the PGGB board

