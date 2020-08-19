‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Scales Back Malta Shoot After Coronavirus Outbreak

Universal has decided to change the scope of its planned “Jurassic World: Dominion” Malta shooting schedule from a first unit crew to a second unit one, following an outbreak of coronavirus across the nation’s islands.

The $200 million movie, based at Pinewood Studios near London, started shooting on Feb. 24, but production was shutdown two weeks later when the pandemic spread around the world. Production restarted on July 6.

On Aug. 11, MaltaToday reported that four crew members tested positive for coronavirus, and others who had been in contact with them were in isolation.

“ ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will have a significant presence in Malta with a second unit crew shooting there from the end of August through to September,” a Universal spokesperson told Variety. “Working with an abundance of caution as we have done throughout this production, first unit will no longer shoot in Malta to keep our presence on the ground to a minimum. We’d like to thank the Maltese Government and Film Commission for all their support and we look forward to a successful shoot in this beautiful country.”

The New York Times recently revealed the extensive safety protocols that the unit is following.

A 107-page safety manual details everything from infrared temperature scanners to vacuum-sealed meals that awaits the cast and crew of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” one of the first major Hollywood films to restart production since the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/JGYqdj1BDg — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 13, 2020

Malta has recorded 1,470 coronavirus cases so far with nine deaths. Of these, 677 are active and 47 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. All nightclubs, bars, discos, concert halls and sports clubs in Malta will be closed from today. While restaurants and shops remain open, public gatherings are limited to 15 people.

“All these measures are based on the principle of social distancing,” said Malta director of health, Charmaine Gauci. “We felt that they had to be strengthened in several areas.”

The U.K. has advised against all but essential travel to Malta and the country has been removed from its safe list.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is scheduled for release next June.