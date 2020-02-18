‘Jungle Cry,’ With Abhay Deol and Emily Shah, to Receive Multi-Territory Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood Hollywood Production will give rugby film “Jungle Cry” a theatrical release in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa next month. The film screens for buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin this month.

Directed by Sagar Ballary (“Bheja Fry”), the story features Abhay Deol (“Hero,” “Line of Decent”), Emily Shah (“Fortune Defies Death”), Atul Kumar (“Manto”), Stewart Wright (“Doc Martin,” “Doctor Who”) and Julian Lewis Jones (“Invictus,” “Justice League”). The pic also features cameos by some of the top names in the sport, including referee Nigel Owens, Wales and British Lions fly half Phil Bennett, and Colin Charvis, former captain of Wales.

“Jungle Cry” follows the journey of 12 underprivileged children, playing sports bare foot, who went on to win the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England. The team came from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Orissa, India, which has more than 30,000 children from tribal, underprivileged and orphaned backgrounds, and strives to eradicate poverty through education and sports.

The world premiere of “Jungle Cry” will be on March 10 at the Ffwrnes Theatre Llanelli in Wales, and is hosted by the government of Wales. Societe General and global sportswear brand Adidas join the project as brand partners.

Bollywood Hollywood Production is headed by producer Prashant Shah, whose credits include “My Name Is Khan,” and “The Bruce Lee Project.” The company has another six films on its slate for this year.

Shah said: “’Jungle Cry’ is truly an inspiring film that promotes education, sports and helps eradicate poverty and create patriotism for every nation and we are very excited to release it to a global audience of cinemagoers in March.”