Juliette Binoche Starrer ‘How To Be A Good Wife’ Kicks Off UniFrance Rendez-Vous

How To Be A Good Wife
CREDIT: UniFrance

The 22nd edition of the UniFrance Rendez-Vous, a five-day showcase of French movies in Paris, is set to kick off with Martin Provost’s 1960s-set film “How To Be A Good Wife” starring Juliette Binoche.

Handled by Memento Films International, “How To Be A Good Wife” weaves comedy and drama as it takes place during the May 1968 riots and centers on an all-girls school in Eastern France where teenagers were trained to become perfect housewives. The movie was produced by Les Films du Kiosque.

The world’s biggest industry showcase of French films, the event will screen 184 local movies and co-productions.

Running Jan. 16-20, the UniFrance Rendez-Vous will bring together 389 international buyers, including distributors and acquisition executives working for streaming services and TV groups, on top of 30 exhibitors from 49 countries, as well as 44 sales companies. More than 120 French actors and filmmakers, as well as 115 journalists are also expected to attend the press junkets hosted during the Rendez-Vous.

For the second consecutive year, the Rendez-Vous will also turn the spotlight on thriving French VR companies, notably Wide, VRrOOm and Atlas V which will present their latest productions, acquisitions and an app dedicated to festivals.

UniFrance will also be unveiling a report on the export figures for French movies in 2019, as well as the presence of French films in international festivals and on streaming services.

The Rendez-Vous will wrap with a diner for the foreign press and talents, as well as a ceremony honoring Olivier Assayas with the French Cinema Award. Assayas most recently directed “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Gael Garcia Bernal and Wagner Moura.

UniFrance is now being led by Daniela Elstner, the former head of Paris-based sales company Doc & Film international, who was appointed managing director of the promotion org this summer.

