Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell to Headline J.D. Dillard War Epic ‘Devotion’

“Lovecraft Country” star Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell (“Set It Up”) will star in historical war epic “Devotion,” from director J.D. Dillard (“Sweetheart”).

Set in 1950, as the Cold War looms, Majors and Powell play elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots who form a firm friendship that is tested on the battlefield when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

Dillard will direct from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart with revisions by Dillard and based on the book by Adam Makos.

“Devotion” is being produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill for Black Label Media (“La La Land,” “Sicario”), who are also fully financing. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions acquired the film, and Sony Pictures will distribute in North America. STX International, a division of ErosSTX, is handling international distribution on film, as well as directly distributing in the U.K. and Ireland. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with STX.

STX will present the project to buyers at the upcoming virtual Toronto Film Festival.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with both Sony Pictures and STX International to bring this epic story to the big screen,” said Black Label Media’s Molly Smith. “J.D. Dillard is one of the most exciting filmmakers in the business and brings an extraordinary vision to this film in combination with our talented cast.”

Principal photography is set to commence in February 2021.

Next up on the Black Media slate is Peter Sattler’s “Broken Diamonds,” starring Ben Platt and Lola Kirke, and Derek Kolstad’s “Time Agent.”

ErosSTX was formed in July 2020 through the merger of Eros International Plc and STX Entertainment.