Johnny Depp Applies to U.K. Court of Appeal After Losing Court Case

Johnny Depp has applied to the U.K. Court of Appeal after losing a libel case against U.K. tabloid The Sun in the High Court.

In November, Judge Andrew Niccol denied Depp the right to appeal. “The findings of fact by a first instance tribunal (particularly one, such as myself, who has heard oral evidence) are rarely open to challenge on appeal,” the judge wrote at the time.

“In any event, I do not consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success (and that is also the case so far as the grounds of appeal suggest that I erred in principle or in law) and there is not some other compelling reason why permission to appeal should be granted.”

Earlier, Niccol had ruled against Depp in the actor’s libel case against News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the tabloid’s executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater.” In examining 14 incidents of alleged domestic violence allegedly committed by Depp against ex-wife, “Aquaman” actor Amber Heard, the judge ruled that 12 of the incidents did take place.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor had until Dec. 7 to avail of the Court of Appeal, which he has, it emerged on Wednesday.

It is not immediately clear what Depp’s grounds of appeal are, or when a decision will be made.

During this process, Depp was asked to resign from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

Depp also has a case pending in the U.S. He has sued Heard over a 2018 Washington Post piece where she alleges she was a victim of domestic abuse.