Johnny Depp’s Attorney Calls Amber Heard a ‘Compulsive Liar’ as Case Nears Conclusion

Johnny Depp’s attorney David Sherborne described Amber Heard as a “compulsive liar” while delivering his concluding remarks on the ongoing libel case at London’s Royal Courts of Justice.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) and Dan Wootton for an article on The Sun’s website that described him as a “wife beater.” Depp denies that he was ever violent toward Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Sherborne said NGN was relying on evidence from Heard, “a complex individual with a complex history.” “We say from the big points even to the smaller ones, Ms. Heard has proven herself to be a wholly unreliable witness and, frankly, a compulsive liar — and I don’t say that lightly,” Sherborne said.

Addressing the allegations of domestic abuse against his client, Sherborne referred to audio recordings played for the court and said they reveal a “straightforward, unambiguous, unequivocal admission of hitting” Depp. “Her physical violence towards him, her starting physical violence as she admits, make her the domestic abuser, not him,” Sherborne said.

Sherborne also referred to the original The Sun article in question as “deliberately and wholly one-sided.”

Both sides’ arguments have now been presented before Justice Andrew Nicol, and the earliest he will deliver judgement is late September. The outcome of the case is likely to have an impact on another case, in the U.S. where Depp has sued Heard for $50 million over a piece she wrote in The Washington Post, where she talks about herself as a domestic abuse survivor. Depp is not named in that piece.

Prior to the hearing, Depp arrived at the court to a hero’s welcome from his largely female fans. As the hearing wound to a close, Heard made her way outside and delivered a statement.

“It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, to have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic, intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast to the entire world,” Heard said.

“I stand by my testimony and I now place my faith in British justice,” said the “Aquaman” actress.