First Look: John Boyega Stars in ‘Naked Singularity,’ Directorial Debut of ‘It’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the first-look image for “Naked Singularity,” starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke, which is being sold in international markets by Anton, and in the U.S. by Anton and Endeavor Content.

The film, which also stars Ed Skrein, Bill Skarsgård, Linda Lavin and Tim Blake Nelson, is the directorial debut of Chase Palmer, who wrote the screenplay for “It.” Palmer wrote the screenplay for “Naked Singularity” with David Matthews (“Vinyl,” “Narcos,” “Boardwalk Empire”), based on the book by Sergio De La Pava, for which he won the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for debut fiction.

“Naked Singularity” centers on a rising star in the New York public defenders’ office (Boyega) who starts to question the criminal justice system after losing a case that results in his suspension. Doubting all he has worked for, and on the edge of a mental breakdown, his life unravels as he is pulled into a high-stakes heist by a unpredictable young defendant (Cooke).

The producers are Tony Ganz, Kevin J. Walsh, Ryan Stowell, P. Jennifer Dana and Ross Jacobson.

The executive producers are Ridley Scott, Dick Wolf, Sebastien Raybaud, Francois Callens, John Zois, Mark Roberts, Tony Pachella, Deborah Roth, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Boyega made a high-profile intervention in the Black Lives Matter movement recently when he spoke at a rally in London in support of the protests in the U.S. over the killing of George Floyd.