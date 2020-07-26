Joanna Hogg, Ludivine Sagnier, Christian Petzold Join Cate Blanchett on Venice Fest Main Jury

The Venice Film Festival has revealed the rosters of its main juries — a move that indicates organizers expect a robust contingent of top international talent and industry executives to make the trek to the Lido for the fest’s planned physical edition in September.

The U.K.’s Joanna Hogg (“The Souvenir”), Germany’s Christian Petzold (“Undine”) and Romania’s Cristi Puiu (“Sieranevada”) are among the directors who will join the fest’s main jury, over which Cate Blanchett will preside, as previously announced.

Austrian auteur Veronika Franz (“The Lodge”), Italian writer Nicola Lagioia and French actor Ludivine Sagnier (“The Truth,” “The New Pope”) round out the Europe-centric main competition jury.

Meanwhile, French director, screenwriter and actor Claire Denis, whose “White Material” premiered in Venice in 2018, will oversee the jury for Venice’s more cutting-edge Horizons section.

Joining Denis on the Horizons jury are U.S. producer Christine Vachon, best known for shepherding Todd Haynes’ “Far From Heaven,” “I’m Not There” and “Carol”; Spanish director Oskat Alegria (“Zumiriki”); Italian director Francesca Comencini (TV series “Gomorrah”); and former Israel Film Fund topper Katriel Schory.

The jury for the “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film will be made up of: Italian director Claudio Giovannesi (“Piranhas”); Marrakech International Film Festival Artistic Director Remi Bonhomme; and Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha (“Dear Son”).

Elsewhere, the members of the international jury for the Venice Virtual Reality section are U.S. 3D and virtual reality expert Celine Tricart, British director Asif Kapadia (“Maradona”) and Japanese video game author and pioneer Hideo Kojima, who made hit game “Death Stranding,” for PlayStation 4.

Venice is set to run from Sept. 2-12. Daniele Luchetti’s “Lacci” will open the fest — the first Italian film to do so in 11 years.