Jed Benedict Joins Danny Perkins’ Newly Launched Elysian

Jed Benedict has joined Danny Perkins’ newly launched British movie distributor Elysian Film Group Distribution as head of acquisitions and development.

The company launched at the Berlinale as part of Elysian Film Group, Perkins and Kate Solomon’s film and television production company. It is backed by a minority investment from CAA, marking the first time the agency has worked with a U.K. partner to launch a distribution label.

Benedict was most recently VP, internationals acquisitions and production at Studiocanal, where he worked on a production slate which included Paul King’s “Paddington,” Jaume-Collet Serra’s “Non Stop,” Ron Howard’s “Beatles: Eight Days a Week,” the Coen Brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” and Luca Guadagnino’s “A Bigger Splash.”

He started at the company in 2012 as senior acquisitions manager for Studiocanal UK, where he first worked with Perkins in his former role as CEO for the company, and quickly rose through the ranks, acquiring a diverse slate of films for release in the U.K. including David Mackenzie’s “Hell or High Water,” Yeon Sang-ho’s “Train to Busan” and its upcoming sequel “Peninsula,” Trey Schultz’s debut “Krisha,” Thomas Vinterberg’s hotly tipped “Another Round,” Rose Glass’s horror film “Saint Maud” and acclaimed Aretha Franklin concert documentary “Amazing Grace.”

He began his career at John Schmidt’s indie production, distribution and sales company ContentFilm in 2008 where he worked for Jamie Carmichael as international acquisitions manager in London and L.A.

Elysian Film Group and its distribution arm have recently announced their first U.K. production will be “Greatest Days,” a feel-good film based on the stage musical “The Band,” which features 16 hit songs from U.K. boy-band, Take That. The film is currently in development.