Javier Bardem Starrer ‘The Good Boss’ Sells Across Europe For MK2 (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films has lured key European buyers with “The Good Boss,” starring Javier Bardem. Pic started shooting last month in Spain.

Described as an offbeat satire with darkly comedic elements, “The Good Boss” is being produced by Fernando León de Aranoa through its own label Reposado P.C., and the Mediapro Studio.

The major distributors that have boarded the movie include BIM in Italy, Alamode in Germany and Austria, Cascade in the CIS and Baltics, and Spentzos in Greece. MK2 launched sales on the movie during Toronto.

Discussions are underway in other territories, said Fionnuela Jamison, head of international sales at MK2 Films.

Bardem (pictured here in Greenpeace doc “Sanctuary”) stars in the film as a seemingly benevolent owner of a family factory who thinks he could be up for another local award for business excellence. In order to improve productivity within a week and win, the good boss will cross every line imaginable, shamelessly meddling in his employees’ private lives, the film’s synopsis promises.

“The Good Boss” is being produced with the participation of Spanish public broadcaster TVE and pay TV operator Orange; Javier Méndez serves as executive producer from The Mediapro Studio. Delivery is scheduled for spring 2021.

The movie marks the fifth film directed by León de Aranoa that is produced by The Mediapro Studio and the director’s label, Reposado PC. The companies notably collaborated on the 2005 film “Princesas,” which swept six Goya Awards, and 2015’s “A Perfect Day,” starring Benicio Del Toro and Tim Robbins, which world premiered in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight.

At the AFM, MK2 Films is also selling “Silver Star,” a timely crime drama headlined by “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and directed by Ruben Amar (“Swim Little Fish Swim”); Jim Capobianco’s hybrid animated feature “The Inventor” with Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley and Marion Cotillard; and Joachim Trier’s next film, “The Worst Person in the World.”