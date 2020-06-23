Japan’s Flag Acquires François Ozon’s Cannes 2020 Title ‘Summer of 85’ From Playtime

Tokyo-based Flag Co. has acquired all Japanese rights to François Ozon’s “Summer of 85” from Playtime. The film is one of the highlights of the Cannes’ 2020 Official Selection and is also screening at the online market.

“Summer of 85” marks Ozon’s anticipated follow up to “By The Grace of God” which won the Silver Bear Award at Berlin last year. A prestigious filmmaker, Ozon is also considered a ‘Cannes regular,” having presented four movies in the Official Selection before, notably the critically acclaimed “Swimming Pool” which competed in 2003.

A screen adaptation of Aidan Chambers’ novel “Dance On My Grave,” “Summer of 85” tells the love story of Alexis and David. When 16-year-old Alexis capsizes off the coast of Normandy, he is saved heroically by 18-year-old David. Immediately, Alexis feels he might just have met the best friend of his dreams. Both Alexis and David make great promises to each other but will this relationship really last for more than one summer?

Cast is headlined by Félix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin, Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, Melvil Poupaud and Isabelle Nanty. The movie also boasts an attractive score with songs by The Cure, Rod Stewart, RAF, Lloyd Cole and the Commotions and Bananarama.

Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, co-founder of Playtime, pointed that it was the first time the company was working with Flag.

“They came to us with not only great enthusiasm but with very precise ideas on how to promote the movie in Japan in the digital marketing era we live in,” said Brigaud-Robert. “Their fresh outlook on foreign language films in Japan was completely convincing and we are happy to have them on board on team Ozon as the movie is now sold to all major countries around the world,” added the executive.

“Loyal Ozon fans will jump to see the master at work again, whilst a younger generation of cinema-goers will be enthralled by the energy of the film and the two brilliant leads,” said Hiroaki Kubo, CEO of flag Co., Ltd.

“The setting, music and palette of ‘Summer of 85’ present us with numerous marketing opportunities, and we are excited to use our digital marketing expertise to attract the younger demographic,” said Kubo.

Playtime has already pre-sold the film to Israel (Lev Cinema), Turkey (Bir Film), Poland (Against Gravity), Spain (Golem), Belgium (September Film), Switzerland’s (Filmcoopi), Russia (A One), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes), Latin America (California Filmes), South Korea (Challan) and Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF).

“Summer of 85” is produced by Eric and Nicolas Altmayer at Mandarin Production, and co-produced by Playtime and France 3 Cinema.

Playtime has two other films in Cannes 2020′ Official Selection, Naomi Kawase’s latest film “True Mothers,” and Caroline Vignal’s My Donkey, My Lover & I.” Its slate of recent films include “High Ground,” an Australian adventure film with Simon Baker, and Rithy Panh’s latest film “Irridiated” which won best documentary award at Berlin this year.