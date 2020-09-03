James Norton’s ‘Nowhere Special’ Scores Pre-Sales Out of Venice

Ahead of its Venice world premiere, Beta Cinema has struck a number of pre-sales for James Norton starrer “Nowhere Special” from Uberto Pasolini.

The film, which will bow at the fest on Sept. 10, has sold to a slate of distributors, including ARP (France), A Contracorriente Films (Spain), PIFFL Medien (Germany), Filmladen (Austria), Filmcoopi (Switzerland), Scanbox (Scandinavia), and Cineart (Benelux).

Other pre-sales include Pris Audiovisuais (Portugal), Russian World Vision (CIS), Mozinet (Hungary), Discovery Films (former Yugoslavia), Independenta (Romania), Lev Cinema (Israel), Great Movies (Brazil), Gussi (Mexico), MK2/Mile (Canada), Moviecloud (Taiwan), Kino Films (Japan), Icon Film Distribution (Australia/New Zealand), and Lucky Red (Italy).

Deals for the U.S. and U.K., among other remaining territories, will be concluded during the course of the festival.

“Nowhere Special” features “McMafia,” “Mr. Jones” and “Little Women” star Norton as John, a 35-year-old window cleaner, who has dedicated his life to bringing up his son, after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth. When John is given only a few months to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for his four-year-old son, determined to shield him from the terrible reality of the situation.

German-based sales agent Beta Cinema and Pasolini (“The Full Monty,” “Bel Ami”) previously collaborated on Venice hit “Still Life” and “Machan.”

“We feel very grateful to be continuing this journey together with a filmmaker of such unique sensitivity. Uberto has once again created a deeply humane and moving film that speaks right to the hearts of audiences across the world. And we salute our distribution partners for their early trust and support,” said Beta Cinema’s executive VP Thorsten Ritter.

The film is a co-production between the U.K., Italy and Romania. It is produced by Picomedia SRL, Nowhere Special Ltd., Avanpost/Digital Cube SRL, in association with Rai Cinema, with the support of Northern Ireland Screen and Eurimages.