Indie Sales to Show New Film with Catherine Deneuve, Four More Movies at UniFrance RDV (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company Indie Sales will head to the Paris-set industry showcase UniFrance Rendez-Vous With French Cinema with five anticipated French movies, including “Welcome to the Jungle” with Catherine Deneuve.

The other titles are the comedies “Enormous” and “Man Up!,” as well as the ecological tale “Fishlove” and the drama “Under the Concrete.” All five films will be having their market premieres at the Rendez-Vous which kicks off Jan. 16.

Co-directed by Hugo Benamozig and David Caiglioli, “Welcome to the Jungle” stars Deneuve as possessive mother and renown ethnologist who sets off to rescue her beloved son, a young and naive anthropology researcher, in the Amazonian jungle. The adventure comedy also stars Vincent Dedienne (“The Rose Maker”), Jonathan Cohen (“Budapest”) and Alice Belaïdi (“Odd Job”).

“Enormous” is wacky romantic comedy directed by Sophie Letourneur and starring Marina Foïs (“Polisse”) as a world-renowned pianist whose pregnancy turns into a nightmare. Foïs stars opposite Jonathan Cohen (“Family Business”). The film will have its international premiere in competition at Rotterdam and will be released in France by Memento Films Distribution.

“Man Up!,” meanwhile, marks Benjamin Parent’s feature debut and follows his short “This is Not a Cowboy Movie” which won a prize at Cannes’s Critics Week in 2012. The film stars the up-and-coming actor Benjamin Voisin (“Summer 84”), along with Isabelle Carré (“Marie’s Story”) and Laurent Lucas (“Raw”).

Popular on Variety

Voisin stars as a Tom, a sensitive teenager who is about to enter a new high school after being expelled and is being mentored by his controlling older brother, Leo. Produced by Delante, “Man Up” was recently released by Ad Vitam in France and garnered warm reviews.

Directed by Olivier Babinet, “Fishlove” is set on the French Atlantic coast in the near future and is headlined by Gustave Kervern (“Saint Amour”) and India Hair (“Bloody Milk”). The sea has become infested with jellyfish since fish can no longer reproduce. Daniel Luxey is a biologist in charge of solving this mystery and is also obsessed about the idea of becoming a father. “Fishlove” is produced by Comme des Cinéma and Tarantula, and will be released in France by Rezo.

“Under the Concrete” is French-Lebanese director Roy Arida’s first feature. The film takes him back to his homeland and follows a young salesman who gives up his meaningless routine in chaotic Beirut and sets off to break the world diving record. “Under The Concrete” was produced by Stank.

Indie Sales will also be continuing sales on Atiq Rahimi’s “Our Lady of the Nile” ahead of its presentation at the Berlin Film Festival in the Generation section. The film had its world premiere at Toronto.

Indie Sales’s current slate also includes the Brazilian period drama “All The Dead Ones” by Caetano Gotardo and Marco

Dutra; Bruno Dumont’s “On a Half Clear Morning” starring Léa Seydoux; as well as the documentary “Bigger

than Us” by Flore Vasseur and executive produced by Marion Cotillard.