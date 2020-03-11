×

Coronavirus Shutters Cinemas in India, Poland & Lebanon as WHO Declares Pandemic

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Indian private security men wear masks outside a closed movie theatre after government orders for theaters to shut till march 31 as a precautionary measure against a new virus, in Jammu, India, . For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virusVirus Outbreak, Jammu, India - 11 Mar 2020
CREDIT: Channi Anand/AP/Shutterstock

India, Poland and some territories in the Middle East are the latest areas where movie theaters are rapidly being shuttered as the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a global coronavirus pandemic. 

In India, individual states have begun closing moviegoing venues. On Tuesday, Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of the Southern Indian state of Kerala, which has a population of more than 35 million, called for cinemas to shut down, with the Kerala Film Producers’ Association immediately following suit.

Meanwhile, the release of big-budget multi-lingual epic “Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea,” starring South Indian superstar Mohanlal, has been postponed. Some 20 movies are being shot in Kerala at the moment. These shoots are likely to be impacted as the number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 17.

All movie theaters in the Northern Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir are also closed until March 31, it was announced on Wednesday by local officials.

On Thursday, the national capital region of Delhi also shut down cinemas till March 31.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is now 73. On Wednesday, Mumbai, home to the Bollywood film industry, recorded its first two confirmed cases of the virus.

The Indian government has suspended visas for all inbound travel for foreign nationals.

Poland announced on Wednesday that it is closing all schools, universities, cinemas, theaters and museums for two weeks beginning on Thursday, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The country has confirmed 26 cases so far but the Polish government is moving swiftly to take preventative measures, given how fast the virus has spread elsewhere, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference on Wednesday.

One of the season’s most highly anticipated titles, Bartosz M. Kowalski’s slasher film “In the Forest, No One Will Sleep Tonight,” was forced to scrap its May 13 premiere. A new release date has not yet been announced. Another casualty of the closures in Poland was “The Hater,” the latest feature from Oscar nominee Jan Komasa (“Corpus Christi”), which was released in cinemas last Friday.

After a strong opening weekend, the film was on track to top 600,000 admissions, according to Jan Naszewski of Warsaw-based sales agent New Europe Film Sales. “Now there is a two-week lockdown on everything, so it’s dead,” he said.

Naszewski said the Polish film industry was struck hard by Wednesday’s announcement, adding that the financial toll would be steep for exhibitors and other cultural venues affected by the shutdown. “The approach is, ‘better safe than sorry,’” he noted.

In the Middle East, Lebanon and Kuwait have implemented movie theatre closures, with the latter country shutting down all public spaces including hotels and even banning all flights from its airport. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expected to soon follow suit, as far as cinemas are concerned.

Lebanon had experienced a huge 60% drop in admissions over the weekend, while the drop in the UAE had been 15% compared to the previous week, according to a regional distributor.

On Wednesday Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he would block all travel into the country from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran to prevent coronavirus and gave citizens a four-day period to return from other virus-hit countries before a more extensive flights shutdown.

The vast majority of the nearly 10,000 cases of coronavirus cases in the Middle East are in Iran, but cases of infection in the tiny peninsula of Qatar, which shares a border with Saudi, have risen recently from 24 to 262, according to the WHO.

These closures follow total shuttering of moviegoing venues in China, Italy, Iran and the Czech Republic, as well as partial ones in Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and northern France.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting more than 100 countries around the world with more than 121,000 infections and more that 4,300 deaths. Numbers are escalating, especially in Europe where movie theater closures in more countries are soon expected.

Naman Ramachandran and Christopher Vourlias contributed to this report

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • SXSW Festival

    Canceled SXSW Festival Moving Ahead With Awards, Expands Online Screenings

    The canceled SXSW Film Festival will still hand out awards by allowing jurors to see the festival’s competition films. SXSW director of film Janet Pierson made the announcement on Friday, which would have been the opening day of the festival. The event was canceled on March 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “This was going [...]

  • Premios Platino

    7th Premios Platino Event Canceled

    The Premios Platino, Iberoamerica’s most prominent annual film and TV awards event, has canceled its 7th edition, citing concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic. Set to take place for a third time at the Xcaret resort in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, this edition was going to include an inaugural industry event to run May 1-3, culminating in [...]

  • AMC movie theater placeholder

    AMC Theaters Remain Open Amid Coronavirus, Slash Audience Capacity by 50%

    AMC Theatres is not ready to roll credits on American moviegoing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The theatrical exhibition giant will enforce a new attendance guideline, only filling its theaters to 50% capacity so customers can engage in “social distancing” and potentially stave off the transmission of COVID-19. In addition to the audience restrictions, AMC said [...]

  • Kinepolis

    Kinepolis Shuts Down Multiplex Theaters in Belgium

    Belgium’s biggest multiplex chain Kinepolis has closed its theaters as part of new measures to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Other theater chains and arthouse cinemas in Belgium are also set to close, according to the local TV channel RTBF. Kinepolis said it would close its multiplex theaters across Belgium “starting on [...]

  • FICG

    Guadalajara Int’l Film Fest Postpones 35th Edition Amid COVID-19 Concerns

    Mexico’s preeminent Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) has decided to postpone its 35th edition, citing concerns from the global pandemic sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak. Fest was due to run March 20-27. At a press conference, Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez announced the indefinite postponement of all mass events, with soccer matches to continue without spectators. [...]

  • Ridley Scott Matt Damon Ben Affleck

    Disney Halts Production on Most Live-Action Films Including 'The Last Duel'

    Disney has announced that production and pre-production on “The Last Duel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Home Alone,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk” have shut down “for a short time.” A statement from the studio said, “While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad