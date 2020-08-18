Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’ Rerelease Tops U.K./Ireland Box Office Ahead of ‘Tenet’ Bow

Warner Bros.’ 10th anniversary rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” topped the U.K. and Ireland box office with £207,675 ($273,733), according to final numbers released by Comscore.

“Inception” released midweek on Aug. 12 at 313 sites, ahead of Nolan’s keenly anticipated Aug. 26 bow for “Tenet.”

Russell Crowe’s road rage holdover “Unhinged,” released by Altitude Film Distribution, collected £136,347 ($179,695) from 282 locations in its third week, a surge of 16% from the previous week. “Unhinged” has collected a total of £675,916 ($890,000) so far.

Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio,” starring Roberto Benigni, distributed by Vertigo U.K. debuted in third position with £108,626 ($143,165) from 272 sites.

Among the other new releases, Breakout’s Dublin film festival winner “Broken Law” opened in sixth place with £52,748 ($69,493) from 35 sites, while another festival favorite Picturehouse Entertainment’s “Babyteeth” bowed in eighth position with £38,977 ($51,364) from 139 locations.

The biggest gainers of the week as more cinemas opened their doors were holdovers, Disney’s “Onward” and Vertigo’s “100% Wolf,” each of which climbed by 97%. “Onward” collected £92,092 ($121,257) from 258 sites to reach a total of £5.97 million ($7.85 million), while “100% Wolf” played 268 sites and grossed £83,938 ($110,516) for a total of £278,214 ($366,308).

The week ahead sees several boutique releases. New Wave releases Sadaf Foroughi’s Toronto winner “Ava”; Curzon releases Grégory Magne’s “Perfumes,” starring Emanuelle Devos; Trinity CineAsia releases Quah Boon-lip’s “Sheep Without a Shepherd”; and Sony Pictures Releasing International is rereleasing “The Karate Kid.”

Midweek, Trinity CineAsia will also release Yao Tingting’s “Love You Forever.”

After an unsettled previous weekend, the weather is set to fair for the coming weekend, though not heatwave levels like earlier in August. This could have a mild impact on the box office.

All eyes remain firmly on Aug. 26 when “Tenet” opens wide at more than 300 locations.