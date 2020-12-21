Scott Eastwood, Mel Gibson Film ‘Dangerous’ Sold to Key Territories by IFT

International Film Trust (IFT) has sold several international territories on action thriller “Dangerous,” starring Scott Eastwood and Mel Gibson.

Territories sold include Koch for Germany, You Planet for Spain, Eagle for the Middle East, Top Film for the CIS, Programme 4 Media for Eastern Europe, and Pris for Portugal.

Eastwood plays a reformed sociopath, who, after the death of his brother, heads to a remote island which soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise and sets off on a quest for vengeance.

Tyrese Gibson (“F9”), Famke Janssen (“Primal”) and Kevin Durand “Ballers”) also star. The cast also includes Canadian actors Brendan Fletcher (“Braven”), Ryan Robbins (“Sanctuary”), Brenda Bazinet (“Shoot The Messenger”), Leanne Lapp (“iZombie”), Chad Rook (“Siren”), Brock Morgan (“Cardinal”), Destiny Millns (“BH90210”), and Atlee Smallman (“Project Blue Book”).

Production is currently underway in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops and Lavington, in interior British Columbia, Canada.

The film is made with the participation of the province of British Columbia Film Incentive BC, the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film Production Grant Program, as well as the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

The film is directed by David Hackl (“Saw V”) and produced by Kevin DeWalt and Ben DeWalt for Minds Eye Entertainment and Doug Falconer for Falconer Pictures, with Michael Benaroya executive producing for his Benaroya Pictures and Todd Shepherd executive producing for Miscellaneous Entertainment. IFT, Invico Capital and 3 Point Capital are financing with IFT selling worldwide rights excluding Canada, and Mind’s Eye International selling Canada and co-repping the U.S. with IFT.