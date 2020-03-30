×

Sundance Horror Movie ‘Relic,’ Starring Emily Mortimer, Picked Up By Film Constellation

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ben King

London-based production, finance and sales company Film Constellation has boarded the critically-lauded “Relic,” the debut feature from Natalie Erika James. The film, which stars Emily Mortimer (“Shutter Island”), Robyn Nevin (“The Matrix Trilogy”) and Bella Heathcote (“The Neon Demon”), had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section.

The film, which has been compared to “The Babadook,” is scheduled for theatrical release in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of this year with IFC Midnight. It was selected to play at SXSW this month, also in the Midnight section.

Co-written by James and Christian White, creator of Netflix’s “Clickbait,” the pic centers on three women. When Edna, an elderly and widowed matriarch of the family, goes missing, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam travel to their remote family home to find her. Soon after Edna’s return, and as her behavior turns increasingly volatile, both women begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her.

James said: “’Relic’ speaks to the importance of human connection in the face of our fears about morality, and I hope entertains and resonates with audiences particularly in this difficult time.”

Film Constellation is addressing the worldwide market and festival disruptions caused by COVID-19 with an innovative and bespoke online destination, relicscreening.biz, which is now live. “The site enables buyers to screen and engage with the film and its marketing assets in a safe, controlled and timely environment,” Film Constellation said in a statement. International distributors will need to request access to the private screening room directly from Film Constellation.

Fabien Westerhoff, CEO of Film Constellation, said: “As the world is going through unsettling times, the need for elevated entertainment has never been stronger. We’re excited to provide innovative ways to bring Natalie Erika James’ film to our international clients.”

“Relic” is produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories Productions. AGBO Films’ Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei and Hu Junyi executive produced.

Principal production investment came from Screen Australia, in association with AGBO. It was financed with support from Film Victoria.

