IFC Films Nabs U.S. Rights to David Bowie Origin Film ‘Stardust’ With Johnny Flynn

IFC Films has scooped U.S. rights to David Bowie glam-rock origin film “Stardust,” starring actor and musician Johnny Flynn (“Emma”) as the music icon.

Directed by Gabriel Range and co-written with Christopher Bell, “Stardust” is set in 1971, when a 24-year-old Bowie embarks on his first trip to America, only to be met with a world not yet ready for him. The film reveals the inspirations and life events that gave birth to Bowie’s alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, charting the transformation of one of the world’s greatest cultural icons.

Flynn stars in the film opposite Marc Maron (“Glow”) and Jena Malone (“Antebellum”) as Bowie’s wife Angie.

“Stardust” was an official selection at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival and will world premiere at Rome Film Festival in October.

IFC Films plans to release the film during this year’s last quarter. “‘Stardust’ isn’t the traditional film we are used to seeing when it comes to profiling life-changing cultural icons like David Bowie,” said Arianna Bocco, exec VP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films.

“It takes a fresh perspective on the rock movie genre and the memorable performances by Johnny Flynn and Marc Maron give this rarely told story a new life,” said Bocco, who negotiated the deal with Fabien Westerhoff of Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film was produced by Paul Van Carter (“McQueen”) and Nick Taussig (“McQueen”) of Salon Pictures, alongside Matt Code (“Random Acts of Violence”), and executive produced by Westerhoff, Christopher Figg, Robert Whitehouse, and Saskia Thomas.

“’Stardust’ is about a key stretch of the journey Bowie took to become the artist we love,” said Range, who added that he was delighted “by IFC’s passion and enthusiasm for (their) film and excited to see it in theaters in the fall.”

Film Constellation has now sold the film nearly worldwide. The company hosted the first online industry premiere for “Stardust” during Tribeca and gathered hundreds of buyers.

IFC Films’ slate of upcoming releases includes “The Nest,” directed by Sean Durkin (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”), and “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles,” directed by Laura Gabbert (“City of Gold”).